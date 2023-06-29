After the break from returning from Canada, Formula 1 will be back on track at the Austrian Grand Prix, at Red Bull’s home circuit. Just like last year, it will be a weekend with the sprint race, so the way of setting up work on the weekend will change and it will be necessary to arrive with a good set-up with which to set up the first free practice session.

Last year, the most complex races in terms of performance for the Milton Keynes team were precisely those in which the sprint format was present, such as Austria and Brazil. This season, the only appointment held so far with this format was that of Azerbaijan, where Charles Leclerc was able to take the only non-Red Bull pole position of 2023. Nonetheless, the Anglo-Austrian team she then imposed herself both in the sprint and in the Sunday race, without any particular difficulties.

On the potential for this weekend, Verstappen didn’t hide that the goal is clearly to extend the positive streak of eight victories obtained up to now, even if he preferred not to say too much about the possibility that the RB19 could finish with a greater advantage to the one seen in Canada: “I honestly don’t know. It’s a weekend with the sprint, so many things can go wrong. We will see what happens, we can talk about it now, but the simplest answer is that we will see what happens on Sunday.”

It will be a special appointment for Red Bull, given that about eight months have passed since the last farewell to Dietrich Mateschitz, who has invested large amounts of money to bring the Spielberg track back to the Formula 1 season calendar by making all the necessary improvements. so much so that it now has state-of-the-art facilities.

Max Verstappen celebrates with Dietrich Mateschitz, CEO and founder of Red Bull Photo by: Manuel Goria / Motorsport Images

“Several Grands Prix have passed since Dietrich is no longer with us, it is something that unfortunately we have to face. We also run to honor his name, to make him proud and to keep his legacy alive. To arrive here, in his home Grand Prix, we want to win”.

Among the topics addressed on Thursday, one concerns the future, more precisely the Power Units of 2026. According to what was recently declared by the managing director of Formula 1, Stefano Domenicali, the new 2026 rules will bring back that sound lost with the introduction of the current V6 turbo hybrids. The drivers welcomed this news, but Max Verstappen doubts that it will be possible to return to the levels of the past, when the sound of the cars could be heard from hundreds of meters away.

“I wonder, obviously, how much can be done. But certainly at the time if you entered the paddock and there was a free practice session underway, from a distance you thought: ‘wow, this is incredible’. Even if the speeds were lower than the current ones. Sound definitely has a big influence on the appeal of the F1. I would certainly be happy.”