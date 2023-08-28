“I think Max is at a time in his career where he’s just untouchable.” Even Christian Horner struggles to find new words to comment on the exploits of Max Verstappen. The ninth consecutive victory of the season (eleventh in 2023) came at the end of a weekend in which there were many unforeseen events dictated by the weather conditions, situations that do not please those who know they have, under ordinary conditions, everything it takes to win . But nothing has scratched, not even for a moment, Verstappen’s security and confidence.

During the weekend at home, he chose to sleep in a camper, inside the circuit area, giving up invitations and gala dinners to eat in the hospitality area with the team. No extra concessions, but a weekend like any other. What is extra, however, are the results, and above all the way in which Max handles every situation.

“I don’t think there is any driver on the grid who would be able to achieve what Max captures with his car,” reiterated Horner, trying to explain his performance seen over the weekend in the dry, wet, in qualifying and in the race. What we saw today was not a solitary ride, because Verstappen decided to stay on track at the end of the first lap of the race, switching from the softs (mounted at the start) to the intermediates only at the end of the second lap.

A choice that dropped him to sixth position, without showing any sign of nervousness. Back on the track, he passed Leclerc, Gasly, Zhou and Russell in sequence and then set off in pursuit of Perez, who had taken a lead of around 10 seconds thanks to his pit stop at the end of the first lap.

“At that point Max’s pace was impressive – explained Horner – to the point of recovering seven seconds in three laps”. The progressively drying track led to the switch to slicks, and Red Bull decided to call Verstappen into the pits before Perez, an advantage that allowed Max to score the undercut on his teammate to take the lead of the race. “If we had stopped Checo first – explained Horner – Alonso and Gasly would have overtaken Max, so we would have gone from having two single-seaters in the first two positions to having one in the lead and one in fourth place. So we stopped Max first, obviously knowing that he would overtake Checo, but in the end we ended up with the two cars always in first and second position ”.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, makes the pit stop Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

However, little would have changed, Verstappen’s race pace proved to be something different from that of Perez, and the last confirmation came in the final six laps, when he took off one last time before the checkered flag. Game over. Now in the last nine races of the season Verstappen will be confronted with history, chasing records, the only opponents still able to worry him. But faced with such superiority, it becomes difficult to even speculate that something could go wrong. The day will come when Max will leave a circuit without the winner’s cup in his hand, but today that day seems far, far away…