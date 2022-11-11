“Victory number 15? I think we have good chances, the car is fast and I think the track is one of those that should be good for us ”. Max Verstappen is not hiding, it is not in his style. The bi-world champion arrived at Interlagos greeted by great interest, and it could not be otherwise given the stable relationship between him and Kelly Piquet, a relationship that is always the object of attention in Brazil.

“I like being here – commented Max – and I like racing on this track. In addition to the layout of the circuit, there is a lot of passion, there is history, there are fans who love Formula 1, and getting on the podium is always special ”.

Verstappen retraced his 2022 season, starting with the first races that did not suggest the domination confirmed after the summer break. “The championship had a terrible start for us, and after the first three races I didn’t think we would be able to fight for the championship. The most important step of the season was the weekend in Imola, where we really went very well. It helped to regain morale, and we started to reduce the gap we had in the general classification a bit, even though we knew we couldn’t afford any more missteps ”.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18 Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

“Since that weekend – continued Max – things have improved. The car has grown and become more and more competitive, there hasn’t been an exact moment when I said to myself ‘this is it’. Now looking back on everything and I think it has been a crazy year, something that I would not have imagined at the beginning of the season. But if I have to choose a crucial step, that was the weekend at Imola ”.

Looking ahead to next year, Verstappen doesn’t seem too worried about the wind tunnel time limitations Red Bull will have to contend with. “It will have an impact – he explained – but I still don’t know how much. I am confident that the team and the people we have can experience this reduction as an extra motivation to try to do even better. Basically we have a very competitive car, and many great ideas, so I am confident and I hope it will be enough to confirm where we are ”.