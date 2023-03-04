2023 began as 2022 ended, with Max Verstappen in pole position with a time of 1:29.708 and an all-Red Bull front row. After the balancing difficulties encountered on Friday, in which the Dutchman didn’t say he was completely satisfied with the single-seater, the team worked hard during the night to steer the car in the right direction again, materialized with pole in qualifying.

“It wasn’t an easy start to the weekend yesterday, I wasn’t able to find the rhythm, but fortunately in qualifying we managed to put all the pieces of the puzzle together and be on pole,” explained the two-time hot world champion in post-qualification.

“I was actually positively surprised to be on pole after the difficulties I had in practice. So this is positive and usually our car in the race is better. So let’s see,” added Verstappen, pointing out how the RB19 is during the test that Friday’s free practice showed excellent long-distance pace.

Verstappen hit the record time in all three sectors, even in that central split in which, in the first attempt, Leclerc had been able to give him a hard time, obtaining a very similar time trial. However, the Monegasque then chose not to take to the track for the second attempt, preferring to save a set of softs for the race.

At his side in first gear will be his teammate, Sergio Perez, detached by about a tenth and a half, demonstrating how the RB19 started off on the right foot: “Having such a strong car, even with Sergio here in front, It’s great for the whole team. I can’t wait for tomorrow.”

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19 Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Despite the changes to the floor introduced by the FIA ​​for 2023 with the aim of reducing porpoising, thanks to updates, weight reduction and new Pirelli tyres, Verstappen managed to lower his own time obtained in 2022 by almost a second.

“I think, compared to last year, everyone is more aware of what to do with the car, so it’s been an easier start. Despite the changes [introdotte dalla FIA al fondo] that slowed the cars down a bit, we’re faster, it’s fantastic. And throughout the year we will see that everyone improves their performance even further and that is the best thing about Formula 1.”