The Dutchman won his second world title at the Japanese Grand Prix with a few races to spare at the end of a season he literally dominated from mid-year onwards

What happened in 2022 was in stark contrast to the very tense 2021 season which ended with a thrilling finale in Abu Dhabi and in controversial circumstances due to the now well-known management of the safety car.

The stress for the Red Bull driver reached high peaks last year and confiding in The Guardian he declared: “You can’t experience this drama every single year. It’s not good for me, it’s not healthy for any member of the team but for both teams as well.”

As F1 prepares for a possible 24-race calendar in 2023, Verstappen said he was aware that the stresses and strains drivers will face will certainly increase.

When asked if he’s ready to face a season that already promises to be particularly demanding, Verstappen replied that he’s not worried.

“If you’re not prepared, then it’s better to stop, right?” she said “I mean, we are all racers and we all love racing”.

“Of course it’s nice to have a season like last year, but it’s also nice to have a season like this year. It would be very difficult to have a season like the one I had last year every year.”

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18 Photo by: Erik Junius

Max Verstappen’s direct rival, Charles Leclerc, agreed that there is no other choice but to prepare for ever longer and more intense seasons.

“I think we’re all ready for seasons with more races,” he said. “I hope the fight will be close because it’s always nice to fight for the title until the end. But yes, I’m ready to compete in more races and hopefully fight until the end.”

While Red Bull have dominated this year once they’ve overcome their RB18 weight handicap, Verstappen admitted it’s not a given that their lead over their rivals will continue into 2023.

“I think they will be closer,” he said. “The engineers will boast an extra year of knowledge of the cars and over time all the teams will get closer.”

“We are aware that during the winter we will have to keep pushing and try to find performance, and not just that: we need to understand the tires even more because they will change a bit for next year. We’ll see how we can manage all of this” .