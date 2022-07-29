63 points advantage. Max Verstappen arrived in Hungary with this margin over Charles Leclerc in the drivers’ standings. A gap that could make anyone sleep peacefully but not the Dutch world champion.

Max, in fact, arrived at the Hungaroring aware of having to tackle a track that in recent years has never smiled at Red Bull and on which it will be essential to minimize the gap from Ferrari in qualifying, the reference car for what concerns the single lap.

“We have never been happy here,” said the Dutchman during the press conference. “In recent years we have never been super competitive in Budapest compared to the Mercedes that dominated at the time, and if you look at this season Ferrari is almost unbeatable on the flying lap. Especially on a track like this it will be very difficult for us in qualifying. However, on Saturday it could rain and this could change many things ”.

During the conference, Max was asked if on a very slow and winding track he could suffer from the poor feeling with the front end already accused in Monaco which ended up affecting his weekend in the Principality.

“Usually this is a problem that manifests itself mostly on street circuits, with short corners and many at ninety degrees. I expect it to be different here due to the high temperatures, although on the other hand rain is expected, probably on Saturday. This too can lead to very different things in terms of balance from Friday to Sunday ”.

The mistake made by Charles Leclerc at the last French GP opened the doors wide to the Red Bull driver for the seventh success of the season. This year Max is racing with a maturity never seen before, maximizing the potential of his car, and it was the Dutchman himself who confirmed this new approach.

“I always try to get the most out of every single race. We must always analyze the situation in which we find ourselves and see what is possible to do. If it is a first place, you aim for that, but if there is a second or third place at stake, then that is the goal. In any case, when you are fighting for the title you always have to finish the races, this is the most important thing ”.

“If you are fighting for the championship, it is logical that you always want to score points. But if you have a car that can only win a few races, then you will take more risks. Or at least there are more risks in certain races to exploit their possibilities ”.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, first place, arrives on the podium Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Thursday in Budapest was monopolized by Sebastian Vettel’s announcement that he will hang up his helmet at the end of this season. The German’s farewell to Formula 1 and to the seat in Aston Martin sparked the imagination of the insiders who have hypothesized numerous names to indicate what will be the future teammate of Lance Stroll.

Among the various names was also that of Nyck de Vries, currently engaged in Formula E with Mercedes and compatriot of Verstappen. Max, however, did not seem very convinced by this hypothesis.

“It’s always hard to say things like that. If you look at the current starting grid, I think Nyck could definitely be part of this group. But it also depends on other things. In the end you want to be competitive and Nyck doesn’t want to be in F1 just to participate. The decision rests with the people at Aston Martin and ultimately they have to see what works best with Lance. ”

Before leaving, Verstappen wanted to address the current situation of his main title rival Charles Leclerc. According to the Red Bull driver, the Monegasque is not going through a complicated period regardless of the mistake made at Paul Ricard.

“Fighting for a world title is actually better than fighting for the supporting positions. How many times does it happen to you to race with a great car in F1? For me last year was the best ever because I had the opportunity to take part in all the races knowing that I have a chance of winning ”.

“Obviously if you make a mistake everyone talks about it and that’s not nice. But in the end it’s good that you have a lot of races to get things right. This is also part of sport ”.