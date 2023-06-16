Seen from the side of those who are dominating the scene, the 2023 world championship is a splendid bore. Max Verstappen is not hiding, in addition to growing as a driver, over the years the two-time world champion has reduced the size of his defensive armor, bringing out a Max who is increasingly convincing even without a helmet on his head.

Obviously he doesn’t disdain his role as star performer, it’s better to dominate than run for fifth position, but he wouldn’t mind continuing to win by beating fiercer competition. Max is convinced that Red Bull will not win all the races on the calendar, and when the unforeseen day arrives, he hopes that Fernando Alonso, a driver whose spirit that pushes him to the limit, will greatly admire the top step of the podium even over the age of forty.

A spirit that Verstappen finds similar to his own, kept at bay by Helmut Marko who, as Max revealed, strictly prevented him from racing on the old Nurburgring in the event organized by Red Bull which will see Daniel Ricciardo and Sebastian Vettel on the Nordschleife.

After the victory in Barcelona, ​​you wished you could face more competitive competition. Do you really think that?

“Honestly, I think it’s challenging sometimes to deal with tough competition. I liked the 2021 season, but 2022 was also good, a world championship that started with problems and then channeled in the right direction for me. I understand that when there is a team that dominates the fans can get bored, we have seen this in the past with Mercedes, with Ferrari and even with Red Bull itself. The best scenario I think is one where the competition is ready to jump at the opportunity as soon as you make a mistake or have a small problem”.

In the years when Mercedes dominated, did you ever hope that somehow the FIA ​​would intervene to slow them down a bit?

“No, because in the end it’s all about hard work. I was appreciative of what they were doing, it was really impressive, but I never thought they should stop them. I knew there was work to be done to make up ground”.

Is it harder to stay motivated when you don’t have a menacing rival behind you?

“That’s not my case, on the contrary, if you know you have a winning single-seater you know you can’t miss the target. I find it less motivating to get to the track already knowing that I can’t aim for more than a fifth place”.

So there is no risk of getting bored…

“No. It’s the best situation a rider can find himself in.”

This weekend you will have the chance to match Ayrton Senna’s win record. Does it have meaning to you?

“Yes, but drivers always have different types of careers, some get to drive a winning single-seater before others, and then today we have a calendar with more races than in the past. For this reason I don’t know how to give weight to these numbers, but I must also say that as a kid I never, ever thought I would get to be on this list of champions. So for me it is certainly an extraordinary result, but I repeat, not to make comparisons ”.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19 Photo by: Jake Grant / Motorsport Images

Do you think Red Bull can win all the races on the calendar this season?

“If we evaluate how we’re behaving now, the answer could be yes, but I think it’s very unrealistic, because it’s difficult to think that over the course of a season there won’t be a bad Sunday, with unexpected events, situations beyond our control. So I don’t think it’s possible, but if we’re just based on the speed of our car, theoretically it is. Having said that, I don’t think it’s something necessary, it was already crazy enough to win 15 races last year, in the end what matters is getting your hands on the world championship”.

If you were to lose a race, who would you like to see win?

“Fernando. I like him, he’s a real driver and I think he deserves it. You know, he never gave up, it’s evident that he loves the sport, even after so many years in which he drove a single-seater that was in the middle of the grid he never lost motivation. He is a real driver, an ‘animal’, I would like to see him win ”.

Have you thought about taking part in the event on the old Nurburgring?

“I wanted to do it but Helmut wouldn’t let me because he knew I would try to go to the limit. And I can say that I would certainly have tried to break the lap record even if it wouldn’t have been easy with the ‘demo’ tyres”.

Didn’t you press Marko?

“I didn’t want to create unnecessary problems for myself. When I heard about this initiative I was sitting right with Helmut and he anticipated me by clearly saying ‘No, Max, you won’t go’ ”.

Do you share fears that it could be risky?

“It’s risky to drive here too, in the end it just depends on how you hit a barrier. But that’s not normally the plan, right? Anyway, I hope to be able to do it one day, it would be great to drive a Formula 1 single-seater, but if it’s not allowed then I’ll do it at the wheel of a GT3”.

