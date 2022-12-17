Max Verstappen claimed his second F1 world title in 2022, setting a new record with 15 wins in a single season and a new record of 454 points, finishing 146 lengths ahead of Ferrari rival Charles Leclerc, his closest rival.

Although Verstappen’s dominance allowed him to clinch the title with four races to spare … Continue reading

#Verstappen #felt #couldnt #wrong #initial #withdrawals