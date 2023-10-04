We are on the eve of Max Verstappen’s third world title and, for the occasion, attempts will be made to place him in the family tree of the great champions of the past. Affinities and similarities that in reality aren’t there, simply because Verstappen resembles no one else other than himself. This is what his story says, from his beginnings until today, a journey marked by stages that have led him to an incredible level of maturation when compared to his chronological age.

In his early years in Formula 1 Verstappen was often attacked for his tendency to go over the limit, to the point that until the first half of the 2018 season his detractors nicknamed him ‘Versbatten’, and on more than one occasion Max angrily replied to who pointed it out to him.

Then the matter faded away, and the track started to say something else, namely that today Verstappen is the driver who makes the least mistakes ever. The world championship-crushing Max no longer makes mistakes, and transmits an image of solidity so strong that no emotions shine through.

An aspect criticized by some media who would like to describe a more open and engaging pilot, but in reality there is no mask. Verstappen is like this, he gets on the podium in Zandvoort in front of the ‘orange’ tide as if it were the most normal thing in the world, even the smiles are bright, but the other side of the coin is the ability not to be influenced by pressure and other factors external.

Max himself talked about it in a Red Bull podcast. “I like what I do – he commented – but I don’t want to exalt myself as well as put pressure on myself. I don’t ask myself too many questions, I totally trust the people I work with and my approach is to follow the wave, without complicating my life.”

“It’s a method that works perfectly for me. In the past I had several discussions with my father about it, he always saw me as too relaxed and wanted me to be more focused on things. I think I learned a lot from the conversations I had with him, but I can say that today I am more or less the same, just as my father is always stressed before a Grand Prix. I only really get excited when I get into the car, otherwise I don’t get stressed thinking about what will happen in two weeks, I I’ll deal with it when the time comes, thinking too much doesn’t work in my case.”

Verstappen has raised the bar a lot, for the past two years he has been driving in symbiosis with the single-seater, guaranteeing the team a stellar performance in the relationship between performance, errors and results. Some riders in the past have described the joy of their greatest successes and the subsequent fear of disappointing expectations, but not Max.

“I don’t think about it – he explained – I’m enjoying the moment and frankly I’m not afraid of losing. I hate it when it happens, but I know it’s part of the game, over the years I’ve gone through phases where I haven’t been able to win, and this ultimately allows me today to enjoy the position I’m in, at least for as long as it lasts. I know well what I have to work on, I have my routine, I work with the engineers on the track and at headquarters, I trust the team that works around me. And I’m convinced that if I spent more time on the track it wouldn’t help improve my performance.”

One of Verstappen’s qualities, underlined on several occasions by his teammates, is that of maintaining the maximum of his potential for long periods of time, a very important quality in current Formula 1, characterized by a very long and intense calendar.

“You have to be consistent during the season – confirmed Max – you can’t afford breaks. When I arrived in Formula 1 I was very young, I had an experience gap which led me to make mistakes, but I think they are important steps to become a better driver, I think it’s a continuous process, we continue to improve probably until you won’t stop running. The important thing is not to make the same mistake twice.”

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19 Photo by: Mark Sutton

Max has also recently started playing paddle, a first for his lifestyle. “I can say that it is probably the only type of hobby that I can have today outside of aspects related to racing – he confirmed – obviously I follow my training program throughout the season, but with the frequency of travel it is not easy” .

“I also like to have time for myself, Formula 1 is obviously an important part of my life, but it’s not everything, and I don’t need to think about it constantly to be able to get to the track and do well what I’m asked to do. I know when to ‘turn it back on’ and how to do it, but I’m aware that what works for me may not work for someone else, and in the end I think it’s also the beauty of sport and life in general.”