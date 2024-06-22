This weekend we saw him struggle more than on other occasions, but once again Max Verstappen came within a whisker of the feat when it was time to get serious. The Red Bull driver missed pole position for the Spanish Grand Prix by just 20 thousandths, bowing to Lando Norris who said he was convinced he had done a perfect lap to place his McLaren in pole position.

Given the conditions, even someone used to always being in front of everyone like him took Saturday’s result in Barcelona with good grace, which leaves him in a position to go in search of victory tomorrow, when the points will be awarded.

“In qualifying I managed to put everything together in a more positive way. All weekend we struggled to find a balance connected with the whole car, so I was quite happy with qualifying,” Verstappen said at parc fermé into Marc Gené’s microphone .

“I also managed to get a good slipstream from Checo (teammate Perez) to extract all the potential, but unfortunately it wasn’t enough. But we can be happy with our performance today, because everything is open for tomorrow’s race,” he added.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Lando Norris, McLaren F1 Team Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

The three-time world champion, however, assured that the teamwork with his boxing partner had not been planned: “The trail was random, I didn’t even know where Checo was, then they told me where he was and I tried to take advantage of it.”

The climatic conditions also changed in qualifying, with the temperature being lowered by the arrival of the clouds: “I think everything was a bit more fun in qualifying, even if then at a certain point the wind changed and we probably It made life a little more difficult in Q3. Overall though, it was another good performance in qualifying.”

Finally, he was asked if it gives him more pleasure to dominate like last year or to have to sweat it out with his opponents like today: “In the end it’s never easy to get pole, because you’re always in battle with yourself. But now there are many more teams in front and this is great for Formula 1 in general we are so close to fighting for pole position, I think it’s always very good to see.”