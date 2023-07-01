The alien plays another sport: at the start he was attacked by Sergio Perez who, on the climb towards turn 3, put him with two wheels on the grass, trying to intimidate him, but the Dutchman has no fear, because he didn’t take his foot off the accelerator and in turn 4 he braked at the limit in which it was the Mexican who ended up wide, so much so that Nico Hulkenberg who was following with the Haas peremptorily slipped into the second Red Bull.

The Sprint race of the Austrian GP that began with a wet track and with intermediate tires ended there, because Max Verstappen then imposed his pace and went away with an unsustainable pace for everyone, leaving Perez 21 seconds behind 14 laps, putting together one fast lap after another until the asphalt started to dry out.

Ferrari conquers the podium with Carlos Sainz who has risen from fifth place peremptorily: the Spaniard did a perfect race with a red that finished close to Perez, while Charles Leclerc was disappointing. It’s true that the Monegasque started ninth on the grid due to the impedance caused to Piastri in Q3, but the young prince never seemed to be in the game with a SF-23 in serious trouble. His red was the one that made the most sparks on the asphalt, a sign that he was designing a rather low dry car that went into crisis in the wet.

Charles didn’t seem in great shape today, he will have the opportunity to make up for it tomorrow by starting from the front row next to Verstappen in conditions that should be better than today. And so the Aston Martins took advantage of it with Lance Stroll who was able to contain Fernando Alonso until the finish line. The Spaniard didn’t give the feeling of wanting to be too aggressive towards his teammate. These are the five riders who finished the race with the intermediates, i.e. the tires as they started. The others decided to risk a stop after George Russell, on lap 15, decided to switch to the slick softs, starting a comeback that took him up to eighth place from the back.

The fastest on slicks was Nico Hulkenberg who brought the Haas to the finish line in sixth place: the German was surprisingly second in the first laps, then suffered a drop in tires and he did well to switch to medium slicks: Nico he took home 3 world championship points that take the USA team to seventh place in the Constructors’ standings and the fastest lap in 1’10″180.

Esteban Ocon was very tough in defending seventh place with the Alpine on the intermediates and managed to keep the position on George Russell who arrived in the sprint on the transalpine with the softs. The English star was the last to score championship points, with Lando Norris sinking to ninth position after a bad start: he slipped from third to tenth and then everything became very difficult.

Lewis Hamilton, who started 18th after a disappointing qualifying due to a time canceled due to a track limit, was the driver who made the most overtakings: the seven-time champion made eight, having fun in the tussle.

At the start, Valtteri Bottas’ attempt to line up with the medium tires on a wet track should be noted, while all the others were on the intermediate greens: he understood in the warm-up lap that he had made the wrong choice and before the start he returned to the pitlane to pass to the grooves. He finished last behind Guanyu Zhou, better move on.