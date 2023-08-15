What could a Dutch driver preparing to take part in his home event, the Dutch Formula 1 Grand Prix, prepare for anything special? Of course, a celebratory helmet.

Max Verstappen, star performer, ruler and undisputed leader of the 2023 Formula 1 season, has decided – as he has done every year since he has defended the colors of Red Bull Racing – to create a celebratory helmet, special for his homeland.

The Dutch Grand Prix, which will be held on the Zandvoort track from 25 to 27 August, will be a showcase for the reigning 2-times world champion. His fans are present in all the season’s grands prix, but it is logical to think of an authentic home track invasion to greet him and celebrate his successes which are leading him towards the third world title of his still young career.

Max Verstappen's celebratory helmet for the Dutch GP 2023, Red Bull Racing Photo by: Max Verstappen

Verstappen thus had a special helmet made for Holland and its fans. Let me be clear, this year the design will remain identical to that used on the classic helmet worn so far in the first 12 GPs of the year, but the color scheme and shades have changed.

No blue, no bright red. The colors remain the same, but only darker and more opaque. On the left side the drawing will be completely blue, while on the other side it will be completely red. In the traditional helmet, for each side, the design is blue on the top and red on the bottom.

On the shell there is always room for the lion, Max’s logo which has become a classic in recent years and the subject of numerous stylistic interventions. This time the Dutch flag will be the background of the feline placed diagonally to the animal’s face. An impressive result, even if the colors are not as imaginative as those chosen for the helmet used by the world champion at the Miami Grand Prix.

Max, in a short video published on his official pages of the main social networks, explained himself the choice of this livery for the home grand prix.

“Hello everyone. As you can see there is a Dutch flag and it is probably connected to something… And here we have my new helmet.”

“As you can see…it’s very Dutch! This year I’ve decided to replicate my flag colors a lot. Of course on the canopy we have the three colors of the Dutch flag as a background for the lion.”

“But not only that, because one side the drawings are blue, while on the other side they are red. And as you can see on the back, the colors come together. I think the result is very nice. I hope you will like it again when we are on the track ” concluded Max.

Last year the Red Bull driver had perhaps made the most appreciated choice related to his helmet, wearing the livery used by his father Jos during his career in motorsport. This year, however, no family memories, just a dedication to his native land which, however, makes the helmet appreciated among his fans.

