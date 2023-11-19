Despite a penalty awarded at the start of the race and a more eventful Grand Prix than usual, the final result is always the same, namely the victory of Max Verstappen. In fact, in an attempt to snatch first position at the start, the Dutchman came wide into turn one after suffering a lack of grip, thus leading Charles Leclerc too wide.

The stewards then inflicted a five-second penalty on the three-time world champion which added to the difficulties in managing the tires in the first stint, so much so that he was forced to stop earlier than his rival for the stage triumph.

“Yeah, it was tough. I mean, I tried to go through it [Leclerc] at the start. But I think we both braked quite late. And then there was no grip. And we ended up a little wide. The stewards gave me a penalty for this. And then, of course, that put us in a bit of difficulty, I had to overtake quite a few cars and, of course, the Safety Car came in,” explained the Red Bull driver.

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19

Having to serve the penalty, the Red Bull driver re-entered the traffic, also behind George Russell, with whom he then came into contact at the braking point of turn 12 during an overtaking attempt, for which the Briton was penalised. The arrival of the Safety Car, however, changed the scenarios: firstly because it gave many drivers the opportunity to return to the pits to fit a new set of hard tires, secondly because it meant that the gaps were eliminated, giving new hopes to the pursuers.

Verstappen himself took advantage of this and, after stopping again, began his comeback, overtaking Oscar Piastri and Pierre Gasly, until catching up with the leading duo of Charles Leclerc and Sergio Perez. “At that point the race was already very eventful. And then, yes, once we got the message at the end that, you know, we can go flat out, we pushed. I had to overtake some cars to get into battle with them [Leclerc e Perez]. But then it was clearly seen that the DRS is very powerful here. So even when you took the lead, if the driver behind remained in the DRS he still had the opportunity to catch you up, and I think there were a lot of good battles today. So it was definitely a lot of fun.”

Despite the front wing being damaged by the contact with Russell, Red Bull decided not to replace it during the neutralisation, especially because there was no risk of further parts failing with the risk of a black flag with an orange dot: “We are happy not to touched it. Because it already looked quite, let’s say, broken. Of course structurally it was fine. But it’s never ideal, let’s put it that way. The car was always a little more understeer. But luckily we managed to win the race.”

Before the start of the weekend, Verstappen had criticized the layout of the track and called the event “99% spectacle, with only 1% sporting”. But after his victory in an eventful race, the Dutchman explained that the layout of the track made for a good race. “Yes, it was… it was a lot of fun. As I said, the DRS also helped us a lot to have a good race. Furthermore, I think the low degradation of the asphalt allowed us to push a lot on the tyres, which it was good. So yeah, like I said, it was a lot of fun,” the Red Bull driver added.