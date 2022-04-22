It seems strange to think so, but today is the first pole of the season conquered by Max Verstappen. The world champion, after having chewed bitter in qualifying in Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Australia, had to wait until the fourth round on the calendar to be able to put his name at the top of the time table.

Of course, it must be said that the pole obtained today by the Red Bull driver will guarantee him the possibility of starting from the first position not in the race, but only for tomorrow’s Sprint Qualifying.

It will be up to Max to complete the job on Saturday afternoon when he will have to do everything to keep a Charles Leclerc at bay, enraged by a series of events that have prevented him from fighting on equal terms with the world champion on the flying lap and thus obtaining the right. to shoot from the first box also on Sunday.

“Today it was very difficult to drive,” said Verstappen at the end of a session characterized by 5 red flag interruptions and variable weather. “First there was rain, then dry weather, then rain again. The track was very slippery and making the tires work well was difficult ”.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18 Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Many today, between FP1 and qualifying, made mistakes. Many, but not Max. The Dutchman admitted that he had exalted himself on the old style Imola track, appreciating the fact that every slightest mistake can be paid for at a high price.

“It was a long and hectic qualifying, but in the end I’m happy to be on pole here. It’s a fantastic track that punishes you heavily and if you make a mistake you end up on the wall. We like it because it’s tough for the riders ”.

The doubt that gripped all the Red Bull men at the end of this day is not so much about the competitiveness of the RB18, as the reliability of the latest creation by Adrian Newey. Christian Horner said he was certain that Honda had solved the problems that cost two retirements in three races at Verstappen, while the Dutchman hopes that the Emilian appointment will represent the real start of the season.

“I’m happy for pole, I know that tomorrow and Sunday the weather conditions will be very different but in any case it’s a good way to start the weekend”.

“Our first three races did not go according to plan, but we will try to have a good weekend.”