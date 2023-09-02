A second place that leaves good sensations for tomorrow. Despite the few words, the one who presented himself to the microphones at the end of the official qualifying was still a satisfied Max Verstappen, which ended with the second best time of the day behind only Carlos Sainz, capable of beating the Dutchman by just 13 thousandths.

The Red Bull driver will then start the race sandwiched between the two Ferraris, an inviting position in any case to try and hunt for victory in the Italian GP and a tenth consecutive success, which would take him even further to Olympus of this sport.

During Friday’s free practice, Verstappen had worked intensely on the aerodynamic configurations available, starting first with the most demanding solution ever and then moving in the direction in the late afternoon, on a wing with the DRS flap more relaxed even than the one tested by Sergio Perez. A choice also due to not being too exposed to the high top speeds recorded by Ferrari, despite knowing that you still have good speed through the corners.

Top three qualifiers Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, pole man Carlos Sainz, Scuderia Ferrari, Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Nonetheless, it was clear that some details were still missing in terms of set-up, taking away a pinch of confidence from the two-time world champion. During the night, together with the engineers, he worked intensely to improve the car, up to the second final position.

“Yes, it went well. I think we made some good improvements compared to yesterday and in qualifying you could see that every qualifying session was very close. So I’m happy to have finished second today”, said Verstappen, underlining that he was still satisfied with the result, especially bearing in mind that he made the final attempt without slipstreaming and how close the gaps are between the top three places.

The Dutchman said he wasn’t surprised by the Ferraris, also underlining their choice in terms of aerodynamic configuration: “I’m not surprised, they went fast last year too. Furthermore, if you look at their rear wing, it seems is quite well optimized for Monza, while our wing, especially on a single lap, is perhaps not the best. But in the race it should go better, so nothing shocking, to tell the truth.”

Generally the RB19’s strong point is not qualifying, where it was beaten on two other occasions this year, but the race pace and Verstappen is certain he can aim for victory, perhaps taking advantage of a favorable moment already at the start: “Obviously tomorrow we will try to win the race. We usually have a fast car [sulla lunga distanza]. But first let’s enjoy today and then I’ll focus on tomorrow.”