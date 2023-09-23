After the unsuccessful weekend in Singapore, where particular technical reasons had put the RB19 in crisis, Red Bull immediately wanted to give it a once-over to return to the top. There could not have been a better opportunity than Suzuka to return to imposing its dominance and Max Verstappen painted a masterpiece lap, with brushstroke corners one after the other, particularly in the first sector.

Already on Friday the long fast sequence in the first half-time had proven to be a hunting ground for the Dutchman, but today he outdid himself, managing to remove another hundredths in the last attempt, enough to shave off around two tenths from both McLarens, which extend up to half a second on Ferraris. Although the RB19 was not the most wing-loaded car, the load qualities generated by the bottom, especially in its hands, allowed it to make the difference.

The Red Bull driver then extended his lead in the last two sectors, putting together three record partials which earned him yet another pole position of the season.

Last year on this track Verstappen won his second world title. For tomorrow the goal is to put together a performance worthy of that seen today and take home the winner’s trophy, lost after ten consecutive successes.

“First of all I want to thank the fans, they supported us throughout the weekend and they are so attached to Formula 1, so I want to thank them for coming. From our side, a great weekend so far, particularly in qualifying when you can really push to the limit. It was a fantastic feeling,” explained Verstappen, in a land with which Red Bull has a deep bond given its relationship with the Honda engine engineer.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Already on the eve of the Japanese event, the Red Bull standard bearer had made no secret of the fact that the sensations and feedback on the simulator were significantly better than those relating to Singapore. The simulation part was then confirmed on the track, where Verstappen collected one of his best pole positions of the season.

“In Singapore we certainly had a difficult weekend, but already in the preparation phase I felt that this [Suzuka] it would have been a good lead for us. But, clearly, you are never totally sure what the situation will be like once you get to the track. But from the first lap it was really, really good. Of course, we try to find small improvements here and there. And I think we did. And being on pole here is fantastic.”