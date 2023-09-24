A deadly test of strength. Max Verstappen and Red Bull made clear the real balance of power in the 2023 Formula 1 World Championship with a sumptuous performance at the Japanese Grand Prix, which led to yet another seasonal success and, above all, to the conquest of the sixth Constructors’ championship title of the history of Red Bull Racing.

Max had already notified everyone on Thursday. The intention was to erase the bad weekend in Singapore, where the RB19 finished far from the podium after an incredible series of consecutive successes. And so it was. Furthermore, silencing those who had supposed difficulties for the Milton Keynes team due to the introduction of the TD018.

Verstappen just had to do his utmost at the start to defend himself from the attacks of the attacking McLarens of Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris, then he made a gap thanks to a pace that was unstoppable for everyone, with all the compounds used.

“It was an incredible weekend and winning here was great,” said a calm Verstappen at the end of the race. “The RB19 performed very well on every compound used, but the important thing, obviously, is the victory in the Constructors’ World Championship.”

Pole man Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, celebrates in Parc Ferme after Qualifying Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The dedication to all the people who work for Red Bull is inevitable, having achieved a memorable season this year which led to the conquest of the first title of the season – the second could arrive in two weeks at the Qatar Grand Prix which will be held on the track of Losail – already in September, despite the 22 events on the calendar.

“I’m very proud of all the people who work for Red Bull on the track and in the factory. We’re having an incredible year and I’m very proud of everyone.”

Before concluding his short speech, Verstappen underlined how the only moment of tension was linked to the start. At the start he let the rear tires spin too much, allowing the McLarens of Oscar Piastri (to the right of him) and then that of Lando Norris, who arrived charging from the left, to attack him at the first corner.

Excellent braking and borderline but correct closings helped Max maintain first position and take home a solo success, showing once again how much margin the RB19 can have in his hands compared to all his other rivals.

“The only moment of tension was the start. I had a bit too much spinning, but beyond that it was a very calm race,” concluded Verstappen.