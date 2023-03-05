Red Bull maramalde in the Bahrain GP with a one-two that leaves no hope, given that the third Fernando Alonso is more than half a minute away. Max Verstappen signs the 36th victory of his career starting from pole position: the Dutchman has never had opponents, since he only had to control his teammate, who was excellent in second place with a gap of a dozen seconds.

The two RB19s competed in a separate race, being able to afford two sets of soft tyres, without accusing any form of wear, demonstrating a superiority that is much clearer than it had seemed in tests and trials.

The world champion team humiliates the competition and shows what its potential is: Verstappen and Perez play another sport and only Fernando Alonso, third, on the 99th podium of his career can smile on his debut with Aston Martin: the Spaniard challenged and liquidated Lewis Hamilton before grabbing and piercing Carlos Sainz as well, to rise to an unexpected third place that leads the “green” to be the second force today.

The Aston Martin amazed when it mounted the hard tyres, maintaining a pace with the whites that demolished the other rivals. The Silverstone team made a monstrous leap in competitiveness, recovering two seconds per lap in one winter!

The first race of the world championship offers other cutting verdicts: Ferrari is the great disappointment. He made a fuss in qualifying to save a set of tires for Leclerc, but giving up a run in Q3 didn’t help, because the performance gap of the SF-23 was simply embarrassing.

Charles Leclerc did his best and probably would have elbowed with Alonso to defend a third place, but the Monegasque heard the engine stall and could do nothing but pull over the SF-23 collecting the first retirement. A real disaster, because the red has no pace and no reliability. The engine doesn’t seem to have broken down and this could be the only positive news, even if the stop came anyway due to an electronic breakdown.

Carlos Sainz’s fourth place 48 seconds behind the Red Bulls is the litmus test of a team that has overestimated itself, hiding until the cold shower of the race. Against this Red Bull it is tempting to think that a comeback is possible, because the RB19 has tire management that puts it light years ahead. The illusion of a competitive Ferrari deflates, given that even Aston Martin manages to stay ahead with ease and with a Mercedes in crisis that arrives only two seconds behind the Spaniard who did everything possible not to give up even to the star.

Ferrari deflated like a soufflé. Too bad because the fans believed in Fred Vasseur’s nouvelle vague. Now we will have to roll up our sleeves to make a breakthrough with a single-seater that has a lot of potential, but little concreteness.

The Mercedes confirm what was expected: Lewis Hamilton is fifth at 50 seconds, with George Russell seventh, forced to give up sixth place to the excellent Lance Stroll who, although still not in good shape, scored important points for Aston Martin in the world constructors.

The Canadian had a drop in performance with a suffering physique, but Lance gives the dimension of the consistency of the Silverstone team, while the Star has had the confirmation that the W14 is also a “bin” to be changed as soon as possible.

Excellent tactical race by Valtteri Bottas who brought Alfa Romeo to eighth place, ahead of a Pierre Gasly who, who started last after bad qualifying, climbed up to ninth place with the Alpine. The Frenchman picked up what the Enstone team threw away with Esteban Ocon. He accumulated three penalties for sensational team mistakes and in the end the stop in the pits was a real liberation. Gasly had also built up the attack on the fastest lap, but Alfa Romeo responded on the last lap by recalling Guanyu Zhou, only 16th in the standings, but capable of signing a 1’33″996 which was enough to remove the additional lap from Pierre.

Alexander Albon’s race was very consistent and brought Williams to tenth place which is worth a precious little point for the world championship! Yuki Tsunoda with the AlphaTauri anything but irresistible climbed to the edge of the points.

All the others are dubbed and we don’t even talk about it…