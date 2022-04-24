Red Bull is full of points at Imola, while Ferrari is shipwrecked. Max Verstappen signs a super gran chelem in the GP of Emilia Romagna because the Dutchman won the race after having signed the pole position, having won the Sprint Race, having signed the fastest lap (on the 55th lap in 1’18 “446 ) and having been in the lead from start to finish, he couldn’t do more to cancel the disappointment of his retirement (his second season) in Australia.

Behind the world champion Sergio Perez emerged, skilled in taking points from Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari: in short, the one-two of Red Bull came to fruition, re-proposing Milton Keynes’s team as a legitimate challenger for the Scuderia’s world championship. Second victory in 2022 for the Dutchman who is also the 22nd of his career.

At the Enzo e Dino Ferrari, in an all-red circuit with a public soaked from the heavy rain in the morning, Max Verstappen reiterated last year’s affirmation showing his iron mental solidity that led Charles Leclerc to make his first mistake with the F1-75.

The Monegasque finished sixth, paying a bit of presumption: he insisted that he be fitted with soft tires to try to steal Max’s fastest lap. The Cavallino team responded spades for a few laps and then satisfied his driver on the lap. 49: Charles didn’t want to settle for the podium behind the two RB18s, he wanted something more, taking unnecessary risks.

He did not listen to the advice of Mattia Binotto who, before the race, asked to capitalize on the result, aware that Red Bull was more competitive. Leclerc, it is correct to say, did not have an easy life: he started badly because his pitch was on a stretch of asphalt that had been stripped, but which was more slippery for the start with the intermediates due to the rain that fell before the competition.

Leclerc found himself third in the first corner, finding himself immediately in front of the two Red Bulls. At the pit stop on lap 19 Charles paid a 3 “7 stop due to a problem on the rear left and found himself behind the Mexican again, although Sergio did not make a perfect first lap. These were venial errors, before lap 54 , when Leclerc, again in the “chase” of Perez, went too far on the internal curb of the Variante Gresini, losing the F1-75 which ended up in a spin hitting the barriers from the side.

The Ferrari driver left quickly with a damaged nose: he returned to the pit lane to replace the nose and left ninth. With the reds he managed to catch first Vettel and then Tsunoda, but he had to settle for sixth place, without being able to take the fastest lap.

And so Red Bull with this brace goes to just 11 points behind Ferrari, while Leclerc has squandered a lot of the advantage he had built in the first three races even if he maintains 27 points of advantage which remain a good haul.

It was not a day for Ferrari who lost Carlos Sainz at the first corner due to a push from Daniel Ricciardo: the Spaniard collects the second retreat in a row, but this time it was not his fault. The Scuderia must turn the page thinking of Miami in the awareness of having a competitive car.

An amazing Lando Norris, skilful in grasping anomalous situations, then went up on the podium: the Englishman gave an unexpected third place for McLaren, placing his MCL36 in front of George Russell’s Mercedes. The youngster from the Stella had an extraordinary race when compared to Lewis Hamilton’s, who finished 14th, in addition to being lapped. The Englishman keeps Mercedes in third place in the Constructors, but it is more thanks to the driver than to the car.

Valtteri Bottas offers Alfa Romeo an important fifth place: the Finn had to replace the chassis after the exhaust failure had literally cooked the body. The Nordic did not lose heart and in qualifying he brought out the potential of the C42, consolidating it in the race, so much so that he finished ahead of Leclerc.

Bravo Yuki Tsunoda with the AlphaTauri: the Japanese finished seventh ahead of Sebastian Vettel who gave Aston Martin the first championship points of the year: the German took advantage of the material he had available, but waiting for the evolved AMR22 that will arrive in Barcelona he gave some morale back to a very depressed team that also takes the point of Lance Stroll as proof of an awakening of the Silverstone team.

Kevin Magnussen’s performance was disappointing: the Dane, who was fifth, was relegated a little at a time with the Haas, reaching ninth place. Sure they got two points, but the team led by Steiner deserved something more. No fault of the tough Dane, but the car suffers when the weather conditions are variable.

The Alpine did not finish in the points with Esteban Ocon for the 5 second penalty he deserved for the unsafe release coming out of the pit stop: he dangerously blocked two cars. Fernando Alonso’s race did not last long and was forced to stop after having suffered a contact with Mick Schumacher who had spun and had broken through the belly of the A522.