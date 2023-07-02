The Austrian GP takes a snapshot of the current F1 situation: Max Verstappen signs his seventh victory of the season with the RB19 and the Dutchman brings his tally to 42 personal successes and 81 points ahead of his teammate Sergio Perez in the drivers’ championship.

Red Bull finds the Mexican again who finishes third after the disastrous qualifying that had relegated him to 15th position on the grid: Checo has built a good comeback that testifies to the indisputable superiority of the Milton Keynes single-seater, but he had to battle for a long time with a tough Carlos Sainz, already knocked off the podium after one of the best races as a Ferrari driver.

Verstappen shows no habit of success, because Max asked for and then obtained a pit stop before the checkered flag, although the team did not agree at all: the Dutchman also wanted the point from the additional lap scored with a 1′ 07″012 who took it away from the Mexican. He leaves absolutely nothing to the competition: the alien took everything, pole, victory and fastest lap, satisfying the orange public who invaded Spielberg bringing 304,000 spectators over the weekend.

But the real novelty of Styria was not the hegemony of Red Bull, but the awakening of Ferrari: the team from Maranello found the answers it was looking for after the encouraging GP of Canada. The Cavallino team has brought a new aerodynamic package that worked well on the SF-23: finally the red seems to no longer suffer from tire degradation, so the good news in Montreal was not only the result of a favorable track, but of a actual leap in quality.

Charles Leclerc is second, deservedly second. The Monegasque managed to take the place of honor also thanks to the protection that an excellent Carlos Sainz gave him in keeping Perez behind after a very tough (but correct) battle that lasted a few laps. The astute Madrilenian managed to trigger the DRS on the Mexican by playing on the braking points as a demonstration of indisputable mental lucidity.

Ferrari rises to the second technical force in the world championship, in the awareness that the changes introduced on the SF-23 indicate that the development path taken is the right one. Leclerc tried to challenge Verstappen at the start, but then tried to collect the best possible result and objectively the expectation could not go beyond a second place. Charles collects Ferrari’s 800th podium: last year in Austria he won the last race with the red, but immediately after the F1-75 began to fall vertically. This year Leclerc will have to settle for a place of honor in Styria, but the feeling is that in Maranello they can think of a relaunch phase.

Leclerc made no mistakes after the bad Sprint race (Ferrari must find an answer as to why the red with the Monegasque doesn’t work on wet asphalt) and he had confirmation from the team that he was the first driver: Carlos Sainz at one point point seemed faster, but the wall ordered him not to bother his partner. It’s a pity that the Spaniard paid for the track limits with a 5-second penalty and a first double pit stop in VSC, otherwise he could have aspired to a podium. The Scuderia looks to the future with confidence and the first confirmation will have to come next Sunday at Silverstone: Aston Martin and Mercedes are not far off in the Constructors’ championship standings.

Lando Norris brought home an unexpected fifth place: the Englishman with the updated MCL60 (which Piastri will have in Great Britain) was surprised to have a single-seater in his hands that seems to have solved the problems seen in the first part of the season.

Norris got rid of the taste of being in front of Fernando Alonso’s Aston Martin. The Spaniard started on the hard tires to try to compensate for the shortcomings of the less brilliant AMr23 than usual in Austria: Fernando was consistent as always, while Lance Stroll grabbed a tiny point of tenth place right at the end. Too little for the Canadian who had sprinted in front of his teammate.

Lewis Hamilton is only seventh with Mercedes: the seven-time champion had a fight with a W14 that didn’t want to turn, so much so that he was the first to deserve the 5-second penalty, but it was clear that the black arrow he didn’t have the pace to look further ahead. Lewis finished ahead of George Russell who started 11th: the younger teammate was perhaps more convincing than the seven-time world champion who was too busy complaining.

Pierre Gasly moves the Alpine standings with a very positive ninth place, while Esteban Ocon finished 12th, first of the lapped riders. Alexander Albon came close to the points with Williams. We point out the alarm for the Ferrari engine knocked out by Nico Hulkenberg’s Haas: the German had to pull over to the side of the track with his smoking single-seater, despite having a new power unit. The fear of reliability remains in the background and should not be underestimated.

Last annotation for the track limits: the FIA ​​has bombarded the pilots with 5-second penalties, engaging the marshals in an absurd job. We will have to change, finding another solution…