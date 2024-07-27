Max Verstappen leaves the field empty-handed, but Charles Leclerc takes pole position. The Dutchman on the wet track of Spa-Francorchamps gave a demonstration of his class with a rediscovered Red Bull RB20: Max with the intermediate tyres achieved a 1’53″169 unapproachable for everyone, given that he put half a second ahead of Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari.

The three-time world champion achieved the goal that the Milton Keynes team was looking for: first time to start 11th on the starting grid. Max will be called for the third year in a row to make a great comeback, even if he will not have the technical advantage he had in the previous two years.

The surprise of this qualifying session is Charles Leclerc who takes home the 25th pole position of his career. With a Ferrari, which in the dry would not have been able to aspire to the front row, the Monegasque invented one of his perfect laps, leaving the Scuderia staff empty-handed. Charles has rediscovered the motivation that seemed to have died out along with the SF-24. The red car in its most advanced configuration did not suffer from the dark disease of bouncing and Leclerc performed a miracle by exploiting in the last run the set of new intermediate tyres that the team had saved him.

Tomorrow the Ferrari driver will have a revived Sergio Perez at his side: the Mexican was overtaken by just 11 thousandths, after having saved himself from missing out in Q2 by three thousandths. Checo risks his place and under pressure he was good at getting his RB20 to the front row, completing the plan that the Milton Keynes team had prepared for this appointment.

The Scuderia returns with a somewhat surprising performance, relaunching the SF-24 after a few very difficult races: Ferrari signs the 251st pole position, turning a season with too many ups and downs around it. Carlos Sainz disappointed, only eighth with the other red; the Spaniard made a series of small errors in the last run, not finding the confidence that Leclerc found. The Madrid native fears he made a mistake in preparing the lap, paying a high price.

On the second row we find Lewis Hamilton who puts Mercedes in fourth position, while George Russell in these variable conditions did not impress, finishing seventh. The seven-time world champion made his great experience count in the wet, collecting the maximum with the W15 that rejected the new bottom that had been prepared for the Belgian race.

The big disappointment of qualifying is McLaren, only fifth with Lando Norris and sixth with Oscar Piastri. The two papaya cars were expected on the front row and, instead, in the wet they did not impress, but it is fair to say that the two MCL38s are probably the two most unloaded cars, so tomorrow in the dry they could become the big favorites for the win. The fact that the two McLaren drivers are separated by 46 thousandths indicates that the two drivers have reached the limit of the car, at least in the wet.

The top 10 was completed by Fernando Alonso who took Aston Martin to ninth place, while Esteban Ocon resurrected Alpine by taking it into Q3. The Frenchman completed the development work they did on the A524 in Enstone very well and was rewarded with a good result.

Alexander Albon fails to qualify for Q3 by just three thousandths: the Anglo-Thai, who impressed in the first two sessions with Williams, failed to get a result he deserved. He is 11th with a car that is very fast on the long straights, but with little aerodynamic load in the driven: in the wet he was particularly good.

Pierre Gasly with the much revised Alpine takes the 12th position ahead of the Racing Bulls of Daniel Ricciardo: the Australian is very motivated since he smells the “scent” of Red Bull. Valtteri Bottas is 14th with Sauber: the Finn appreciated the innovations that the Hinwil team has made available to him and seems to have found some confidence after a long period of lethargy.

Lance Stroll closes Q2 15th: the Canadian faced the qualifying with a car that was rebuilt after the crash in FP3. On the Aston Martin the Mercedes engine, transmission, front left corner and front wing were replaced. In short, he put a new car…

The two Haas are not at ease with the rain: Nico Hulkenberg is 16th ahead of his teammate Kevin Magnussen. Yuki Tsunoda, who ended up under investigation by the stewards due to an impingement on Verstappen at Blanchimont, closed Q1 in 18th place: the Japanese driver wanted to compete in the session even though he is aware that tomorrow he will start last having changed the entire Honda power unit and ended up with a penalty.

Logan Sargeant is 19th with Williams: the American complained about being stuck in traffic on the decisive lap. The inglorious role of last goes to Guanyu Zhou with Sauber: the Chinese is in a critical moment and cannot find the necessary confidence to exploit his car, given that Bottas has made a leap in quality.