Everyone probably already had yet another headline and article ready to celebrate another great pearl by Max Verstappen, but in Qualifying for the Hungarian Grand Prix, it was Lewis Hamilton who obtained the Pole Position by just 0″003.

The World Champion’s arch-enemy is once again making his voice heard on the track he loves the most, that of Budapest, where he hit a new record of 9 records, relegating the Red Bull driver to second place.

The Flying Dutchman turned up a bit when he got off his RB19, explaining that the conditions found on the Magyar track are not satisfying him as usually happens when he gets into the cockpit of his single-seater #1.

“Nothing in particular has happened, we have simply been struggling to find a good balance since the beginning of the weekend and in all the sessions we have had ups and downs,” admits Verstappen.

“Today it also happened in Qualifying, it was really tough. In Q1 and Q2 I felt fine and was able to attack the corners, even the first lap of Q3 seemed pretty good to me”.

“But in the second attempt, once again, I no longer had any feeling; I tried to push a little more, but then the front and rear are lost. In short, we are second, but I think we could have been in front with the car we normally have”.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL60 Photo by: Michael Potts / Motorsport Images

The Red Bull of the legendary genius Adrian Newey has brought a very interesting package of updates to Hungary and apparently the car from Milton Keynes continues to be the reference for everyone.

Verstappen’s second time trial today doesn’t worry Max too much, convinced that in the race under the sun he can go back to where he is usually used to being, provided he finds the key to make the whole package work on his vehicle.

“Performance depends somewhat on the temperatures and we know it will be quite hot tomorrow too. Normally the rear tires are always quite difficult to manage, but I think that for the race everything can be sorted out. I was just hoping to have a better balance and have more fun in qualifying by attacking, that’s all.”

“I think the updates work, but I also think we haven’t really put everything together setup-wise. We’ve been wandering around today and not finding what we wanted, and we haven’t ended up where exactly we would have liked.”