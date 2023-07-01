Another victory and eight points in the pocket. After the first position conquered in the morning in the Shootout, the Red Bull driver also confirmed himself in the race, with the only moment of tension experienced at the start. After losing first position when the traffic lights went out, the Dutchman immediately tried to get back to the lead, being squeezed by his teammate on the grass on the climb leading up to turn three.

An episode that the Dutchman didn’t digest at first, expressing his disappointment on the radio. “There was a bit of a difficult moment coming out of turn 1 and of course when you have to go on the grass it’s very slippery, but we managed to get the car under control and from there on we had our race. ”, explained the standard bearer of the Milton Keynes team at the end of the Sprint.

The duel also continued right at the braking points of three and four, with the reigning champion taking back the lead with extreme braking. Behind him, Nico Hulkenberg took advantage of this, exploiting the fact that Perez was on the outermost line at four to gain momentary second position.

Mario Isola, Racing Manager, Pirelli Motorsport, delivers the Sprint Shootout Pirelli cap to Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

From that moment on, Verstappen took off, significantly extending the German. After twelve laps, in fact, the Dutchman’s advantage already amounted to nine seconds, at least until the German from Haas started to suffer with the tyres, giving way to Perez and Sainz. However, the Mexican also struggled to keep up with his teammate, suffering above all from that phase in which the track began to dry out: from the 11-second gap recorded during the sixteenth lap, the gap between the two extended up to 21 seconds under the checkered flag.

A test without appeals for the opponents, who were unable to do much to counter the pace imposed by Verstappen, who then managed the intermediate to the finish line to avoid a marked degradation, without taking the risk of switching to slicks at the given finish the large advantage. “It was nice. I mean, managing the tires knowing that if it wouldn’t rain again, then 24 laps on an intermediate is a lot, but they held on”.

“I think that in the last five laps the slicks were a little faster, but I think that for us, so leading, it didn’t make sense to stop in the pits. We held on with the intermediates, which worked well”, added Verstappen, who thus continues his positive streak.