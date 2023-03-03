Despite finishing behind the Aston Martin of a surprising Fernando Alonso, many are already pointing to Max Verstappen and Red Bull as the big favorites to win the inaugural race of Formula 1 2023, the Bahrain Grand Prix.

The surprise is that, despite the excellent race pace shown in the second free practice session, the reigning world champion didn’t seem too satisfied with his day and his RB19, with which he had a few more difficulties setting up point compared to last week’s tests, especially as regards the flying lap.

“I had a difficult start to the day. FP1 went badly, we weren’t right in terms of balance and it’s absurd because during the tests everything we tried seemed good, so we had several things to understand,” Verstappen explained to end of the day.

“The start of FP2 was also a bit difficult and, even if we don’t have too many references and I had to regain some confidence in the car, I think the last attempt wasn’t bad,” he added.

However, what made him smile was precisely the simulation of the race pace, in which he gave the feeling of probably being the one in the best shape of all.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

“As far as the long run is concerned, I was surprised at the pace we were able to achieve with all the changes we made. In general the car is not bad, so I just have to adapt my driving a little more to how it changes from the shorts. runs to long runs”.

Despite the difficulties, Sakhir’s assessment of this Friday is therefore not negative, because in any case his car has evolved in the right direction.

“After a bad start, I think we’re back in the right direction and the situation looks much better now. If I feel comfortable with the car again and can push as much as I want on the flying lap, then we’ll be quick. But it’s also It’s important that with these settings for one lap, the car isn’t out of the window for long runs.”

Finally, he hinted that he wasn’t too surprised by the good performance of the Aston Martins: “They’re quick, but they were already very competitive in testing too. They had a good day, but we have a competitive car and we just need to get everyone together. the pieces”.