A domain. Max Verstappen staged in Barcelona, ​​home of the Spanish F1 Grand Prix, yet another masterpiece of a year which, despite being in its first stage, is already leading him towards the third world title of his career.

Victory number 40 in the world championship Circus came with ridiculous ease. Great driving, an excellent RB19 both on the flying lap and on the race pace, self-confidence and an advantage such as to manage the 66 scheduled laps with disarming ease. Disarming for opponents.

The only question mark for the Dutchman was the departure. Started on Hard tyres, Max had to defend himself from the attacks brought on by Carlos Sainz Jr in the first two corners. The Ferrari driver, equipped with Medium tyres, tried to follow the slipstream of the world champion and take advantage of the greater grip guaranteed by his tyres. Verstappen, however, was very good at forcing Sainz to brake to avoid contact. From that moment on, it was an hour and 40 minutes long walkway towards yet another success for Verstappen.

“I started on the harder tyres. Clearly I knew the start was going to be quite difficult and, yes, I mean, going to the outside in Turn 1 is always difficult. But luckily nothing happened.”

Verstappen wanted to praise the team both for the goodness of the RB19 – that has now been established since the beginning of the season – and for the strategy choices made by the team.

“It’s really a huge pleasure to race with a car like this. And I think it showed again today. I mean, we saw so many different types of strategies. I think for most of the race ours was was the best. Winning here is incredible.”

“We had another very competitive weekend. And this is clearly what I like best for myself and for the team. And let’s hope that this momentum can last for the rest of the season,” concluded the reigning world champion.