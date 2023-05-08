A race in which the Dutchman showed his power as a driver and Red Bull once again made it 1-2 on the podium. Fernando Alonso, from the Aston Martin team, added his fourth appearance in the top 3 of a Grand Prix so far in the 2023 season. Carlos Sainz finished fifth in what was not a good afternoon for Ferrari.

as good Show American, the Florida circuit was prepared to receive the best drivers in the world, in a competition that, from the first practices, showed that it would have determining factors such as the wind, to be in the first places and score points.

The classification had been for the Mexican Sergio Pérez, who dreamed of being the first in the general classification. The incident involving Charles Leclerc from the Ferrari team, just under a minute and a half after finishing Q3, generated a red flag and the pole position would remain on Saturday in the hands of the Mexican Red Bull driver. In addition, two Hispanics would accompany him: Fernando Alonso and Carlos Sainz. Verstappen would start in Miami from the number 9 place, after failing to complete his last lap due to the suspension of the session.

Verstappen, the great protagonist

This Sunday, May 7, the current world champion beat eight rivals from the starting grid where he started ninth. Max Verstappen ran a Hollywood-style race, as if it were a coincidence that he competed in the United States.

His unfortunate point in the standings was not an impediment for the number one on the planet to deploy all his talent to surpass his opponents one by one. Only 12 laps were enough for her to be behind his teammate, who would also be passed a short time later.

The tire care strategy played a key role in the Red Bull driver’s victory. Verstappen started the competition with hard tires and thus was able to spin forty times on the Miami circuit. There were no major setbacks in Florida, it was a clean race in which the Austrian team once again took the 1-2 on the podium.

Red Bull crew members celebrate Max Verstappen’s victory at the Miami Formula 1 Grand Prix. © ©- Rebecca Blackwell / AP

“It was a good race. I overtook one car after another and then I was able to extend the life of the hard tires to the maximum. In the end, I had a good battle with ‘Checo’, it was a clean battle and that’s the most important thing. We had a great victory today”, said Verstappen, after adding his third victory, this time in Miami.

Fernando Alonso was in the top 3 of a race for the fourth time this season and continues to demonstrate his validity as a Formula 1 driver.

On the other hand, for Ferrari it was not a good afternoon. Carlos Sainz could only hold third position for 10 laps and would be overtaken by Alonso. In the end, the Spanish driver finished fifth. While Charles Leclerc still does not have a good rhythm of competition and confidence. The Monegasque, although he tried, had to settle for seventh place in the final classification of the race.

Verstappen extends the lead over Perez

With this victory, Verstappen’s advantage over Pérez widens and reaches 119 points, fourteen more than Checo, in a championship that promises emotions and surprises between these two drivers.

This is how the race in Miami turned out:

1º M. Verstappen (M) Red Bull 57

2nd S. Perez (D) Red Bull + 5″384 57

3rd Fernando Alonso (R) Aston Martin + 26″305 57

4th G. Russell (D) Mercedes + 33″229 57

5th Carlos Sainz (D) Ferrari + 42″511 57

6th L. Hamilton (M) Mercedes + 51″249 57

7th C. Leclerc (D) Ferrari + 52″988 57