Max Verstappen has a very high probability of becoming world champion in 2023 at the end of the Sprint race scheduled for next weekend on the Losail circuit.

After the success achieved in Suzuka, his margin over Sergio Perez (the only opponent who arithmetically has the possibility of reaching the top of the general classification) has risen to 177 points, three points less than what remains up for grabs in the remaining six weekends at the end of the season.

Even if Perez wins in the Sprint race, Verstappen will only need a sixth place on Saturday to start the celebrations.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, could become world champion on Saturday Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

For the first time in the history of Formula 1 a driver could become world champion by passing under the checkered flag of a race that is not a Grand Prix, without the possibility of being able to celebrate the title on the podium.

However, winning the title on Saturday would not be an absolute novelty. On five other occasions the world champion celebrated the title on the first day of the weekend, always due to the Grand Prix being scheduled twenty-four hours earlier than usual.

Here are the five world champions who graduated on Saturday

Year Grand Prix Circuit Pilot Single seater Motor 1959 United States Sebring Jack Brabham Cooper T51 Climax 2.5 L4 1962 South Africa East London Graham Hill BRM P57 BRM 1.5 V8 1981 USA Las Vegas Nelson Piquet Brabham BT49C Ford Cosworth DFV V8 1982 USA Las Vegas Keke Rosberg Williams FW08 Ford Cosworth DFV V8 1983 South Africa Kyalami Nelson Piquet Brabham BT52B BMW 1.5 L4T

Jack Brabham, Cooper T51 Climax at the 1959 US GP Photo by: Motorsport Images

The first case dates back to 1959, with Jack Brabham champion at Sebring, while three years later Graham Hill celebrated in East London in South Africa. In both 1981 and 1982 the world title was awarded in Las Vegas, where the race was always held on Saturday, with victory in the first year by Nelson Piquet and twelve months later by Keke Rosberg.

Also in 1983 the last race of the season was held on Saturday, this time in Kyalami in South Africa, and in this case too it was Piquet who became world champion.

Graham Hill, 1962 world champion on Saturdays with BRM Photo by: Motorsport Images

For the Brazilian, even the third and final title of his career was not celebrated on Sunday. In 1987 on the Suzuka circuit the arithmetic certainty of the world championship came after an accident involving Nigel Mansell in free practice on Friday. The consequences of the strong impact prevented Mansell, Piquet’s only opponent in the title race, from continuing the weekend, handing the world title to Nelson already on Friday evening.

Keke Rosberg, Williams FW08 Ford at the 1982 GP Caesar Palace Photo by: Motorsport Images