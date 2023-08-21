Max Verstappen arrives at the summer break as the undisputed ruler of the F1. Ten victories in 12 GPs, eight of them in a row, with an open series in Miami and still uninterrupted: these are the numbers of a brutal domination. But you can compare it to the winning rides of Sebastian Vettel And Lewis Hamilton in the past years? Using the average points with the current score since 2010, it is possible to draw up a ranking of the most dominant leaders until the summer break. The calculation does not take into account the Sprint Races, introduced in 2021. Furthermore, the 2020 season was not taken into consideration as it was held in exceptional conditions due to the Covid-19 pandemic.