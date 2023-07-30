Eight consecutive successes to which are added two more affirmations in the sprint. In the last three months the only word Max Verstappen knows is “victory”, as well as the one obtained in Spa with another race dominated despite the penalty remedied for the gearbox replacement which had dropped him to sixth place on the starting grid .

However, once again the Dutchman got back on track, first taking advantage of the accident at the start between Oscar Piastri and Carlos Sainz, with the two drivers suffering serious damage to their car, while then came the overtaking on Lewis Hamilton .

Lap after lap, the two-time world champion also managed to catch up with Charles Leclerc and his teammate, Checo Perez, completing a good maneuver by braking on the outside of turn five.

From that moment on, Verstappen imposed an unattainable pace for his opponents, even if, to tell the truth, for a long time the Red Bull wall asked both riders to increase management. At times, however, the Dutchman lapped over a second faster than his rivals, opening the gap on his opponents up to 22 seconds on his teammate, while Leclerc remained behind by over half a minute.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19 Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

For Verstappen, the secret was to keep himself out of trouble in turn one, being aware that he had a car that would still have allowed him to fight for the victory: “I knew we had an excellent car. It was just about surviving turn 1 I’ve been in a position like that before, so I figured I’d stay out of it. And it worked. And then from there on, I think we all made the right passes, I got a bit stuck in a train at first by DRS. But once that was sorted out, I was able to keep my pace. And again, it’s really enjoyable.”

“I slowed down. Of course, we all look at the numbers, we look at the tire wear. And you know this track is very hard on the tyres. So you don’t want to do anything unnecessary. So that’s what we did until the end” , explained Verstappen when asked if he had slowed down as his track engineer had asked him on several occasions.

The only risk came in the first part of the race, when he lost the rear on the Eau Rouge climb, losing the car for a moment. Fortunately for the double world champion, the episode had no consequences, allowing him to continue towards his eighth consecutive success, one less than Sebastian Vettel’s record from 2013: “Yes, it’s probably the worst corner to have a moment But yes, it was difficult in the laps where it was raining, because you could see it raining, but not exactly how much. And I had a little moment where I went sideways! Luckily nothing happened, but it’s definitely a tricky corner. which you don’t want to happen”.