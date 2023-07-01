The cannibal does not make discounts. Sergio Perez’s dream lasted fifteen seconds, the ones that elapsed from the lights going off to the braking point for turn 3, then everything returned to normal. For the seventh time this season, Max Verstappen crossed the finish line first, with his teammate 21 seconds behind.

Once we got off the single-seaters, however, there was no usual ‘five’ before the ritual weight check, but rather a clarification requested quite clearly by Verstappen. There were no doubts about the subject of the (calm) discussion, Max wanted explanations regarding what happened after the start, at the exit of turn 1.

Perez, who took the lead, closed in on his teammate, who was forced to put two wheels on the (wet) grass. Max didn’t take it well, and the first reaction was an incredible braking in turn 3, which accompanied his team-mate on the escape route. However, Perez managed to stay in Verstappen’s slipstream, and here Max closed the matter, delaying the braking into turn 4 as much as possible and again accompanying Perez (still on the outside) to the limits of the escape route, a maneuver that allowed Hulkenberg to slip into second position.

The start of the Sprint race with the two Red Bulls immediately in tussle Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

“When it’s wet you can’t use the normal trajectories – Verstappen defended himself – because there’s less grip. Especially in the first laps at turns 3 and 4 there’s more grip on the outside, so that’s where you want to be”. Translated from Max-thought, there was more grip where Perez was, so pulling the two brakes on the inside it was normal to get a little long.

Once in the lead Max did a separate race, finishing 21 seconds ahead of Perez (in 24 laps of the race) and eight tenths of a margin on the fastest lap, giving the impression of wanting to set the record straight if he didn’t they were.

There is no story at Red Bull, a few weekends could arrive along the lines of Jeddah or Baku, but today it seems like a simply unimaginable scenario, to the point that in addition to the large group of insiders who exalt Max’s extraordinary form, a small party has taken shape that does not hide its doubts about the technical attention that Red Bull reserves for its drivers. It is normal practice, in front of a superiority of this type these assumptions also come into play.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

As well as on the track, Max spoke like a true master of the house during the post-race press conference, explaining the clarification with Perez who appeared in the television footage. “What did we say to each other? We talked about the first lap, it’s always difficult in these conditions, so no problem. I don’t think it’s time to turn this into a big story, these things happen. We talk about it, clear it up, and move on, as far as I know human beings try to do this, ask questions, get answers, and solve the problem. Maybe there will be those who will build a great story on it, maybe a few clicks will bring it home”.

Perez lived an afternoon of two faces. The good news is that we have found the podium again (virtual, given that we are talking about a sprint race) which was missing from Miami, but Verstappen’s slap made it difficult to show off a smile, which in fact was not seen.

Checo tried to argue a defense that was unlikely to have been the one provided to his teammate: “I didn’t realize that Max was practically next to me on the grass – he commented – I was in the lead but rear visibility was rather poor, and when I realized he was by my side it was a little late. Beyond this, I think the day was definitely better than yesterday.”

Tomorrow will be tougher for Perez, given that he will start the race from fifteenth position. But, net of big twists, he won’t have to deal with his teammate.