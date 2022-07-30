Qualifying for the Hungarian Grand Prix will remain in the memory of fans for a long time for the perfect lap achieved by George Russell with which the Mercedes driver managed to get his first career pole.

The surprises of this session were many and did not concern only the author of the best chronometric reference.

At Red Bull, a decidedly complicated Saturday ended with a highly disappointing result.

Max Verstappen accused a problem with the power unit on the occasion of the last attempt and will be forced to start the race from the tenth position, while Sergio Perez, struggling to find the feeling with the RB18 since Friday, was not even able to pass Q2 and tomorrow he will have to place his car on box number 11.

The Hungarian one was a forgettable Saturday for the Milton Keynes team. Verstappen seemed to be heading for pole position, but when he hit the track for the last attempt he immediately warned the pits that he had no power.

“No, I haven’t talked to the team yet regarding the problem we had. The engine was fine, we need to check what happened to the battery not releasing power. We tried to solve the problem, but we didn’t succeed ”.

At Red Bull, today’s problem has triggered the reliability alarm, but the world champion has removed the specter of a replacement of the power unit and the consequent retreat on the grid.

“I think we won’t have any problems in the race, but it’s a pity that this problem happened in qualifying. Starting from tenth position is not ideal also because we had a good pace. The car was doing very well today on a track that doesn’t suit us very much ”.

“In any case, I don’t think it is necessary to replace the power unit and go into penalties. I am aware that I will start from tenth position and it will be difficult to overtake, but this year we have already seen that anything can happen in the race. We need to stay calm and make the right decisions. And hope not to lose too many points ”.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18 Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Before leaving the microphones, Max wanted to give due credit to the Red Bull men who were able to provide him with a perfect RB18 for the Budapest track.

“I think all the boys and girls, here and also in the factory, worked a lot last night because we weren’t happy at all. We made some really good changes and the car was a lot easier for me to drive. ”

“We looked very competitive, even with a set of used tires we were always there. I was looking forward to Q3, but then the first lap didn’t go according to plan. The rhythm of the machine was there. Unfortunately we have not been able to prove it ”.