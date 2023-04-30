Double podium but no smile. Max Verstappen leaves Azerbaijan with a third and second place obtained respectively in the sprint and in the main race on Sunday, a haul that cannot leave the world champion entirely satisfied, who always has victory as his goal.

In reality, the Dutchman had taken the lead after overtaking Charles Leclerc after a few laps, who had started from pole position. The Red Bull driver then had to give up the lead during the pit stop, which took place just before the Safety Car entered the track.

A difficult episode to read, because when De Vries had gone into the wall causing the yellow flags to come out, Verstappen hadn’t actually reached turn fifteen yet, which is why Red Bull seemed to have time to react by deciding not to recall your pilot. It is possible that the team tried to bring the stop forward hoping that the safety car would come in soon, but this cost Verstappen the lead and also his best chance of success.

“I think the Safety Car entry was a bit unfortunate, then I had to push again, I tried to stay very close to try and get into the DRS. But I think the tires were overheating a bit for that reason, trying to follow,” explained Verstappen, who added that he struggled to stay in the slipstream of the other RB19 for long, suffering from the dirty air.

“But even the balance, I was struggling to be really consistent. I wasn’t very happy with the balance, I tried to try and fix some things on the steering wheel to try and find better behavior under braking and in mid-corner”.

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 2nd position Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

“Once that’s sorted out, I’d say the last 10 laps were good again, but just a little too late. But I think we learned a lot over the course of the race. And of course, at the end of the day, it’s a good team result”.

Although we are only at the beginning of the world championship, Perez has come close in the standings to only six lengths away. The Mexican believes in it and is sure he can fight for the world championship, while Verstappen preaches calm, knowing that each race makes its own story: “We know that the season is very long. And as I said, I still learned a lot of things: Baku is very different from Miami and Miami will again be very different from the other tracks we go to. But yeah, you keep learning. You can’t always be perfect. I think there are always days when you can learn,” added the reigning world champion.