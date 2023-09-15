Red Bull knew that the Singapore Grand Prix would likely be the biggest obstacle of its season and one that could end its season-long winning streak, and the first signs of this came in the first two rounds of free practice.

The Ferraris of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz Jr. dominated both today’s sessions, scoring two doubles, while the Milton Keynes team had to deal with difficulties never encountered this season.

Max Verstappen completed the second free practice session in eighth place, 732 thousandths off the reference time. Sergio Perez did little better, seventh, almost 7 tenths behind the first of the two Reds in the standings.

The RB19s were the subject of numerous set-up interventions to try to meet the drivers’ requests, but both Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez found quite a few difficulties

“Today we are not where we thought we would be,” Verstappen immediately admitted at the end of the second free practice session. “We struggled a lot with the balance of the car, we tried different things in Free Practice 2 and others not, but we were never able to put the car together as we would have liked. There are several things to understand for tomorrow.”

The 2-time world champion knows that the team will have to work hard during the night to present him with a single-seater that is closer to his preferences tomorrow morning, but he also knows that it will be difficult to fight with the Ferraris, today very fast on the flying lap on a track where the pole position will be of capital importance.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

“Yes, this is one of the most difficult weekends for us, but there are several things that we don’t understand. And for this reason we will have to try to analyze them. We have time, this evening and tonight.”

“Clearly we will try to improve, but what is certain is that the gap [dai migliori] it’s big. Ferrari is very fast, but we are not where we expected.”

It didn’t go any better for Sergio Perez, who was 40 thousandths faster than Verstappen at the end of Free Practice 2. The Mexican didn’t shine on the flying lap, but he seemed much more ready with race pace than a Verstappen who is unrecognizable today, far from the standards offered up until the Italian Grand Prix in Monza two weeks ago.

“I think there are some interesting things that have happened that we need to understand. We hope to do that over the course of the night. We suffered a lot with the rear end, especially in the second free practice session. Hopefully we can find a useful set-up for the race because We know that the changes will be very important.”

“We expected Ferrari to be very strong here, but we are too far away. We hope to get closer tomorrow, but I expect a rather difficult challenge”, concluded the Mexican driver.