Thriller final at the Austrian GP won by George Russell (Mercedes) over Oscar Piastri (McLaren) with Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz returning to the podium. A contact between Max Verstappen and Lando Norris took out the two protagonists of the race who were dueling for the victory in the final laps. Both were forced to go to the pits due to a puncture. The Dutchman managed to restart and finish in fifth place while the Australian was forced to retire.

Lewis Hamilton also scored points, fourth, Nico Hülkenberg sixth, followed by Sergio Perez, Kevin Magnussen, Daniel Ricciardo and Pierre Gasly. Eleventh Charles Leclerc affected by a problem with the front wing damaged by a contact on the first lap.