Just as the best auditoriums enhance music, the Barcelona track allows Formula 1 to express its best, at least on a technical front. The good news that comes from the most interesting Friday of 2024 is a surprising balance of values ​​on the field, with some surprise outcomes but always with very limited margins.

It’s an open game, the likes of which we haven’t seen in a long time. The qualifying simulation saw five different teams in the top five positions, with the exploits of Pierre Gasly’s Alpine, probably on the track with a low fuel load, as the only unreliable variable.

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38 Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton (leader of the day) preceded Carlos Sainz by twenty-two thousandths and Lando Norris by fifty-five. If the gaps are also confirmed in tomorrow’s FP3 session, it promises to be a qualifying for strong hearts.

In the race simulations, among those who completed at least ten laps (minimum distance to have a credible photograph) the two McLarens stood out, with Oscar Piastri (1’20″052 average) ahead of Norris (1’20” 168), Hamilton (1’20”210) and Sainz (1’20”316), all on soft tyres.

In all this there is no trace of Verstappen, who is dealing with a more complicated Friday than expected. Max achieved the fifth fastest time in the qualifying simulation, immediately complaining of load problems with the rear axle. After a few laps Verstappen returned to the pits to fit the old spec front wing, and things improved a little. Max’s long run was far from the best (1’20”506) but it is not comparable due to the difference in compound, given that Red Bull ran mostly on medium tyres.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20 Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

However, a problem remains in the second sector, where Max pays four tenths compared to his direct rivals. Verstappen downplayed it, explaining that there is some work to do but nothing that can’t be resolved ahead of tomorrow.

“We tried some different setups in FP1 and FP2, now we’ll have to put some order in.” Red Bull’s setup problems had an even greater impact on Sergio Perez, only thirteenth. “We made a lot of changes – he explained – and this cost me a lot of time on the track”. A scenario similar to that seen in the adjacent garage on car number 16.

For Leclerc the day began with the comparative test scheduled by Ferrari in the FP1 session. Carlos Sainz took to the track with all the updates brought by the Scuderia to Barcelona, ​​Leclerc with only the rear wing (new) and the old specification of the bottom and diffuser. After a few laps Charles was very clear on a team radio (“The car is horrible”) and as planned his car was aligned with Sainz’s for the afternoon session.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24 Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

But even in FP2 Leclerc did not find the right feeling with the car and after the qualifying simulation which saw him sixth, four tenths behind Sainz, the engineers carried out an important series of changes, touching on many setup parameters. Charles returned to the track for a short race simulation, but the question marks will only be answered in tomorrow’s FP3 session.

However, the most important confirmation seen on the first day of track activity on the Catalunya circuit was Mercedes. The team arrived on the track aware that they are facing an important watershed that will define the objectives they can realistically aim for this season.

Perhaps (the conditional is a must) the Canadian performance was not an occasional exploit, Hamilton and Russell confirmed themselves to be competitive both in the qualifying simulations and in the long-runs, but in the past the team has experienced several flashes that have not then found confirmation, therefore a prudent line prevails.

However, there is one very indicative aspect of Mercedes’ return to competitiveness: after a long time, its opponents have returned to scrutinize the Mercedes garage with interest. Undoubtedly the new front wing was born well, but it is difficult to think that a single component could have changed the face of the single-seater.