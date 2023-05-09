The world champion made an extraordinary comeback to win the Miami GP starting from ninth on the grid, after choosing to adopt an alternative strategy to that of the leaders.

Verstappen was able to brilliantly manage the hard tire for a long first stint, while the drivers at the front had to struggle with graining on the medium compound.

Reflecting on the winning choice, Verstappen said the idea came after discussions with his engineer Gianpiero Lambiase.

“It was something I had already asked myself on Saturday, together with my engineer,” he explained. “We were already quite in agreement on this point.”

“Then, obviously, you had to discuss it with the team, with the strategists, and they said that, in terms of race time, the choice between a medium/hard or a hard/medium was very close, so it didn’t really matter.”

“Obviously, when you start on the hard, the risk is a bit higher because we only had one, so if you have a puncture on the first lap or whatever, the race would have been a bit more difficult. But I was happy to run the risk of doing the opposite of the others”.

“Even if it were the other way around, obviously you always had to pay attention to the tyres, even with the mediums, but I thought maybe it would give me a better opportunity to overtake at the start.”

“On lap fourteen, I think, I was already in a podium position, so from then on it’s mainly about riding in clean air and you still have to pay attention to the tyres”.

Race winner Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing celebrates on the podium Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

While Verstappen made an immediate commitment to starting with the hard tyres, teammate Sergio Perez said he never thought about it because it would have been too risky to start up front.

“When you start on pole, starting with the hard tires is much more of a gamble which can go well or badly with the safety car,” he said. “I think at the time none of us expected the mediums to be so underperforming…because practically the whole grid chose to start with the mediums”.

“I don’t think any of us realized how weak that tire was. Once we did a few laps, we realized it was a pretty bad tyre.”

When asked if he thought he could have won if he had started on the hard tyres, Perez replied: “I think it’s difficult to answer that question because you don’t know how the tires would have performed.

“It probably would have been a little better simply because I would have spent less time on the medium compound, which was very weak.”