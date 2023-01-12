Although Verstappen has the 2022 title with four races to spare and a total of 15 wins over the championship arc, his title rival Charles Leclerc won two of the three early season rounds, then being restricted for the rest of the season from problems of strategy and unreliability.
Verstappen had also accused of withdrawals at the beginning of the world championship due to … Continue reading
#Verstappen #understeering #car #fast
Dian replies to Deportivo Cali in networks and asks him to catch up
Deportivo Cali It is experiencing one of the worst moments in its history, both in football, with two very poor...
Leave a Reply