Reading Max Verstappen’s name next to number 6 in the standings, although it is that of the second free practice session, has a certain effect. The Dutchman of Red Bull Racing seemed in difficulty at the end of the first track day of the Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix, but only on paper.

This sixth place should be interpreted in order not to fall into easy – but insidious – traps. Max, like the Ferraris, completed his qualifying simulation at the start of the hour and a half scheduled for Free Practice 2, ie with the track not as rubbered as the one used by the Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton and George Russell.

Here is at least partially explained the result of the 2-time world champion. But that’s not all: Max himself, at the end of the second free practice session, admitted that he had struggled to find the right set-up compromise to exploit the characteristics of his RB19.

Difficulties of set up, but also of chemistry between the car designed by the team directed by Adrian Newey and the bumps and curbs of the track dedicated to Gilles Villeneuve.

“It hasn’t been a smooth day,” Max admitted at the end of the day. “We didn’t lap in Free Practice 1 but it was the same for everyone. We lapped more in Free Practice 2 but we need to improve the set-up. We struggle on the curbs and on the bumps and bumps. Sometimes days like these happen to us”.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19 Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Mercedes looked strong, but only looking at the timesheets. Verstappen himself made it clear from body language and facial expressions that he is not so worried about the times signed by Mercedes.

“I don’t know, maybe for us today was a difficult day while for others it was particularly good. We know our limits, with so many bumps and curbs it’s not perfect for our car package, for now it is.”

Heavy rain is expected for tomorrow, very similar to that which fell on the North American track in the last 5 minutes of this afternoon’s Free Practice 2 (Italian night). Verstappen said he expected some surprises, but on Sunday, with a more stable day in terms of weather, things will change again, probably normalizing in terms of track values.

“For sure the rain can create something new, usually when the weather conditions are difficult something like this happens. We will have to wait for tomorrow and see what happens,” concluded the Red Bull driver.