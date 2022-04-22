Certainly there was no lack of them emotions in the wet qualifying sessions on Friday at Imola, so much so that one might wonder why there is such insistence with the “Sprint” format. The hunt for the fast lap remains one of the most exciting moments of the entire weekend, especially on an “old-fashioned” track like that of Santerno: if you then put a few drops of rain into it, all that remains is to grab the popcorn and enjoy it. show.

Small premise aside, the magnifying glass of this day goes to a episode in particular that he painted the now umpteenth duel at the top between Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen and that has in fact directed the pole in the hands of the Dutchman. The intermittent showers of Q3 made the track constantly evolve, especially when without rain the track quickly dried, allowing for important chronometric improvements. It was important not only to know how to seize the moment, but also to hope for some luck to complete the good lap and avoid the yellow and red flags scattered here and there.

This was precisely the tip of the balance, a yellow flag that has struggled a little too much to turn red. It is difficult to avoid the controversy, but being in this phase of the championship and with two races ahead this weekend undoubtedly helps to make everything easier to digest, especially for the Ferrari fans.

The dynamics seemed to be quite clear. Bottas’s was not a simple spin: the Finn deliberately parked his Alfa Romeo in the grass at the Rivazza, a clear sign of a technical problem that was leaving him on foot in the hottest moment of the session with three and a half minutes to go. . Yet the Race Direction waited about 30 seconds before stopping Q3, as if they were hoping in vain that Bottas had managed to move alone from that uncomfortable position. It was only when the driver began removing the head restraints, steering wheel and seat belts that the stewards began waving red flags.

In the meantime, however, Verstappen was the only driver to be able to close the lap and improve a lot, while passing right next to the Alfa parked on the track. The Dutchman lifted his foot clearly, fully respecting the rules – as confirmed by both the images and the telemetry – and managed to take the first position. Therefore, there is no doubt about the correctness of his behavior, while more than one remains about the behavior by the Race Direction.

Just in Australia Carlos Sainz had been mocked a few meters from the finish due to Alonso’s bang a few corners before, and here in Imola too the reactivity in the three previous situations had been very different. We still have to to dismiss any idea of ​​deliberate action in favor of the world champion, moreover in the home race of Ferrari. The most plausible explanation can be found in the previous red flag, caused by Kevin Magnussen’s spin. As mentioned, also in this case the stop to the session came almost immediately, but then the Dane of the Haas was able to restart, actually lengthening the session times; with the need to close everything due to the sunset almost upon us, the FIA ​​preferred to wait a few more seconds to understand if it was really necessary to stop the track again, but running into the misfortune of Max ready to “steal” the pole from Leclerc .

If read in this way, the behavior of the commissioners is absolutely understandable – even if it seemed more than obvious that Bottas would no longer be leaving – but it once again highlights the need to clarify some regulatory points better. In this case, a small correction would be enough: cancel, for example, the lap times obtained under the yellow flag and perhaps – as happens in IndyCar – cancel all the times of the session for those who cause the interruption. A drastic but democratic solution.