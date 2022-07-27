On the occasion of the French Grand Prix, Max Verstappen took his seventh win of the season and further extended his lead in the standings over Charles Leclerc thanks to the Monegasque’s retirement on lap 18.

The Ferrari driver, thanks to the wake provided in qualifying by Carlos Sainz jr., Managed to get his hands on pole number 16 in his career on Saturday and in the race he kept Verstappen behind him forcing the Dutch Red Bull to anticipate the race. stop on lap 16.

The Ferrari wall did not copy Red Bull’s strategy, but preferred to leave Leclerc on the track. The Monegasque, however, lost control of his car on lap 18, crashing into the barriers and thus opening the doors to success for a Verstappen who, once he took the lead, only had to manage his tires.

If at the beginning of the weekend Max’s advantage over Charles was equal to 38 points, at the end of the Paul Ricard appointment the world champion returned home with a 63 points margin on the Monegasque.

“It is always very important to score points, even on days that are not exactly positive like the one in Austria,” said Verstappen at the end of the French GP.

“Certainly the advantage I have in the standings is important, but it is probably greater than what it should actually be, especially if you look at the performance of the two cars.”

Despite this margin in the standings, Max does not think he already has the title in his pocket. The Red Bull driver is aware that anything can happen after finding himself 46 points behind Leclerc at the beginning of the year and reversing the situation.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Verstappen’s victory allowed Red Bull to further stretch Ferrari in the Constructors’ classification. Milton Keynes’ team lead is now 82 points and Christian Horner wanted to highlight the efforts made by the team in adapting so well to the new regulations despite the intensity of the 2021 title fight.

“It’s truly a testament to the determination, dedication and hard work that goes into the factory behind the scenes,” said Horner.

“We have seen that Ferrari are very competitive again this year. We have seen that Mercedes is certainly slowly coming back, but considering that we were probably the last team to fully switch to the 2022 project I have to say that a phenomenal job has been done.” .

Horner then analyzed Verstappen’s race saying he was certain that the Dutchman would have gained a track position on Leclerc thanks to his early pit stop, but that the goal was always to stick to a one-stop strategy.

“The tire degradation was better than we expected in the race,” said Horner. “We were oriented towards two stops, but as the race progressed we started to orient ourselves towards the single stop and we saw some space in track where we could let Max enter ”.