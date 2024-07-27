Ferrari closes out Saturday at Spa by taking an unexpected pole position with Charles Leclerc. In qualifying, which was affected by the rain, the Monegasque was the fastest after the penalized Max Verstappen, and this will lead him to start from the first position tomorrow.

At the end of the official tests on the track that rises in the Ardennes, Ferrari team principal Frédéric Vasseur, as usual, spoke to Sky Sport F1 to comment on an unexpected result, but one that is equally welcome after a very complicated period in which Ferrari struggled to find the right path in development and, consequently, also in performance.

Vasseur, do you think that after this pole Ferrari can win here in Spa?

“There is definitely an opportunity to win. But it’s too early to say. Qualifying is usually very important, but I would say that in Spa it’s a good result for the team and for Charles, but the race is tomorrow and there will be a lot of opportunities to overtake, so we will have to concentrate very well. Today we did it well.”

Can this pole be a confidence boost for Leclerc after a difficult period in terms of results?

“Leclerc doesn’t need a further injection of confidence. I’m surprised that anyone would think he wasn’t motivated. He’s always hugely motivated. Clearly this pole is a good boost, a nice reward, but we know that the points are scored on Sunday.”

How concerned are you about tyre management ahead of tomorrow’s race?

“Yesterday we did well in managing the tyres. We made conservative choices for tomorrow, because we managed to save 2 sets of Hard tyres for the race and also in terms of pace we did well. We can be optimistic. Of course the McLarens were very strong and also Max. And then there will be many opportunities to overtake. We will have to do our race and try to do everything in the best possible way”.

Do you think Perez’s more loaded setup could help Leclerc maintain first place after the start?

“I don’t want to make any predictions about the start. We have to do our best, get a good start, work well on the car, on the tyres, so we can get the best out of what we have. We already have enough work to do, I don’t want to focus on the others.”