Ferrari is in trouble and Silverstone has also given this response. Despite having chosen the old configuration of the SF-24 without the innovations introduced a few weeks ago, the Reds did not go beyond the seventh time of Carlos Sainz and the 11th of Charles Leclerc in the Qualifying of the British Grand Prix.

Frédéric Vasseur, Ferrari team principal, spoke to Sky Sport to take stock of the Reds’ weekend once qualifying was over. It was impossible not to start with the choice of packages on the two SF-24s.

Vasseur, how and why did you choose the old configuration over the new one after comparisons?

“Yesterday we used both versions on the 2 cars and we decided to go back to the old specification because we had bouncing. And at Silverstone with the high speed corners it didn’t give any benefits. But I’m not sure that’s the explanation for today’s bad result.”

“We were absolutely okay with going back and fitting the previous spec. It was clear yesterday why there was bouncing and for the Silverstone track configuration it made perfect sense to do that.”

What went wrong in qualifying today?

“Let’s focus on what we do on the track. In Q2 there were nine cars within a tenth. Overall we couldn’t put it all together. We weren’t in the best shape in qualifying or in the race. Leclerc made a mistake in Turn 13 that cost him three tenths. And when you have so many cars within a tenth it becomes difficult.”

Mechanics in the pits with Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24 Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

“Then, as you saw, it was a mess coming out of the pits in Q3, with Sainz fighting with Alonso and Piastri and that was not ideal for setting up the lap. He was in a good position until Turn 4, then he lost his grip and we couldn’t put it all together. I think it’s a question of operations, more than anything else.”

What happened to Ferrari after their victory in Monaco?

“What happens after Monaco? That we arrived 1 tenth from Russell in Q2 and then we had a bad Q3. But after Monaco we were not world champions, just as today we have not become stupid. We have to try to put everything together, calmly, to do a good qualifying and we must not draw conclusions about our potential and our race pace. We were not able to put everything together”.

Would you prefer a race in the rain or in the dry tomorrow?

“I’m not sure what I would choose, between dry and rain. I think it will be like today, chaotic, and I think it will be better for us. If an opportunity presents itself we will have to be ready to seize it. In the meantime we try to seize it without absurd risks”.

Are you worried about finishing behind Hulkenberg’s Haas in qualifying? Are you frustrated?

“I’m happy for Hulk and Haas. I don’t care who’s ahead of us, because we have to be ahead of everyone. I’d rather have Nico and Haas ahead of us than anyone else. It’s not a frustration. We didn’t do a good job overall and in these circumstances, with 8-10 cars close together, it means we all have to be perfect. Otherwise, mistakes are made and it’s a damage.”