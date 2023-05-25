It’s nothing new. Whoever is ahead pulls the brakes, whoever follows sows optimism. Max Verstappen obviously tried to throw the favorite’s ball back into the field of an unspecified opponent.

The world championship leader underlined how the strength of the RB19 is not the qualifying lap, and that Saturday afternoon’s result will be crucial in view of the race. Seen from another perspective, namely the Ferrari one, the content is the same.

“Since the beginning of the season we have always been able to fight for pole position – underlined Frederic Vasseur – and if you can start from the front row on the Monaco circuit, you expect to be able to fight for the win. It’s certainly a good opportunity for us.”

The decision to postpone the debut of the update package planned for the SF-23 was not only motivated by the decidedly atypical characteristics of the Monte Carlo track.

“This weekend we want to be much more focused on setup and handling – Vasseur reiterated – we will only have a few small changes in the car that were already planned for Imola, but the most substantial part will be in Barcelona next week. Here in Monaco the imperative is to take advantage of all the free practice sessions by working only on setting up the single-seater, we know that everyone will be focused on qualifying, it’s no mystery”.

Ferrari SF-23, detail of the high load rear wing Photo by: Uncredited

However, there are those who recalled that last year Ferrari managed to get the front row theirs on Saturday, only to then get stuck in the race in a scenario conditioned by the weather, which could change again next Sunday.

“Everyone on the starting grid has made mistakes – commented Vasseur – and I think that in general, making a decision is always more difficult for those in the lead than for those behind. If you’re chasing you have nothing to lose, you can’t compare the two situations. With regard to this season, we have made some changes on the strategy front and I would say that so far there have been no mistakes, I am more than satisfied with the work done both at the pit wall and at the headquarters”.

The eve of the Monaco weekend also offered the opportunity to find out the result of the analysis carried out in Maranello after the Miami Grand Prix, a race in which both Leclerc and Sainz complained of difficulties in managing the tyres.

“I can’t go into too much detail – commented Vasseur – but I don’t think the problem was related to tire management. We noticed a lack of pace in the race, and when you force it you end up overheating the tyres. Overall, I believe that what emerged (in Miami) depended more on the fact that the single-seater was difficult to drive, and this led the drivers to have to force it, triggering overheating”.