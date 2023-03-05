Red livery, red budget. The first race of the season left a bitter taste in the Ferrari house, struggling with a disappointing race in terms of pace and reliability. On the one hand, Charles Leclerc was forced to retire due to an apparent problem with the Power Unit about twenty laps from the checkered flag, while Carlos Sainz was unable to conquer the podium, having escaped after being overtaken by an attacker Fernando Alonso.

The first appointment of the season provided a more precise picture of the strengths and weaknesses of the SF-23. A car which, like its progenitor, proved to be strong over the flying lap, but with a few more difficulties in the race, where Red Bull at the moment seems not one but two steps ahead.

“Now I have a clear picture of the situation. We are in qualifying, the pace was good, but today is not a good result, absolutely.” – explained Fred Vasseur to the microphones of Sky Italia after the race -. “Unfortunately, we weren’t able to finish in third place with Charles as it would have been possible, but we had a reliability problem that we’ll have to work on to fix it. Then even the degradation compared to Red Bull wasn’t good. This was today’s picture. We have to do our best to improve the situation in the coming weeks.”

The Team Principal of the Cavallino team did not hide his disappointment with today’s result, also due to the type of reliability problem accused by Leclerc, a failure that the team did not expect: “No, we did not expect reliability to be a problem, also because the problem we had we didn’t expect it. It was the first time this happened to us. Now we have to understand exactly what happened before drawing any conclusions, but it’s a bit of a shock, also because I think Charles was calm in third position, it would have been a good starting point for the season.”

According to Vasseur, the problem is not directly related to the engine, but rather to an accessory element.

Charles Leclerc, forced to retire about twenty laps from the end.

Before the sad retirement, the Monegasque’s race seemed destined to end on the third step of the podium, an encouraging result considering that the teammate had to surrender to Alonso. Despite an excellent start at the start, which had allowed him to conquer the second position, fighting with the Red Bulls seemed an out of the question, so much so that the RB19s were the only leading cars that could afford to use the soft tire in two different stints , as a proof of manifest superiority.

“Degradation was higher on our car than on Red Bull. It would have been too optimistic for us to put two soft tyres, only Red Bull could afford it. With the soft or the hard, it was still difficult to keep up with them. We know we need to improve on both reliability and degradation.” added Vasseur.

The Bahrain track is always rather extreme from this point of view, due to a particularly aggressive asphalt on the tires which generally forces you to focus on a two-stop tactic. The moment Sainz went into crisis with the rear, an element that he also underlined in the post-race, he turned into easy prey for Alonso, even if the Madrid native was then able to defend himself from Hamilton.

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23 Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

“Bahrain is always extreme. It’s one of the most critical tracks of the season and it’s also a circuit where it’s pretty easy to overtake with the DRS, so when you’re in trouble you lose positions. But, as I said, we have a clear picture of the situation and we have to start from here”, added the Team Principal.

Attention is therefore directed to two topics: reliability and degradation, because performance over a single lap, at the moment, doesn’t seem to be that far from that of the leading rivals. “The updates that we can bring to the car, which are aimed at pure performance and flying lap, are not too far off in this sense. Then there’s the degradation issue, which is a different thing, something that is more a question of set-up, but it doesn’t depend on updates. But, today, our first problem is reliability.”