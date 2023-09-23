Ferrari emerged from qualifying for the Japanese Grand Prix with a fourth and sixth time in the hands of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz Jr. Nothing to do with the elusive Max Verstappen, but it was the McLarens of Oscar Piastri and Lando who surprised Norris, both ahead of the Reds by a few thousandths.

At the end of the official tests in Suzuka, Frédéric Vasseur, Ferrari team principal, spoke to Sky Sport’s microphones to comment on the session which outlined the starting grid for tomorrow’s race, which will start at 7:00 am Italian time.

“We expected something of this type, maybe something better, but in line with what we did. Q1 was difficult, because we were forced to fit a second set of new Soft tires after the red flag. For this reason we are We got to Q3 with just one set of new Soft tyres. However, Charles only got a tenth off the front row and considering we only had one set, it’s not a bad result.”

“In Q3 the track was improving because the temperatures were dropping. But it went the way it went, we certainly can’t blame Sargeant for the accident, he certainly didn’t do it on purpose. Unfortunately we hadn’t done a lap before his accident, so we were forced to put on another set of new Soft tires and then in Q2 the margins were minimal, so we were forced to put a second set on Charles and it was still the right decision. It’s a shame we ended up so close but behind Piastri. But the race is open.”

Today’s small gap from the McLarens and the good race pace shown in yesterday’s free practice encouraged Vasseur to talk about a possible fight for the podium with the MCL60s of Piastri and Norris. The steps of the Reds and the Papaya single-seaters, in reality, appeared quite similar, so strategy – in addition to the start – will also play a crucial role.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

“The objective is to fight with the McLarens tomorrow. On Friday, during free practice, we showed that we have a good race pace. The track is demanding and it is much hotter than usual and tomorrow the race will start earlier than the other years, so things will be more complex and it will be important to make an excellent strategy. However, it will be the same for everyone, but we have good opportunities because we have a good pace.”

“The start at Suzuka is always quite critical, especially between Turns 1 and 2. I don’t want to go back to past precedents, but we know that it’s not easy to start here. But the most important aspect will be to have a good strategy, because the track is very demanding with the tires and that will be the key to the race.”

Ferrari brought a new fund to Suzuka, a symptom of how much it believes in the comeback in the Constructors’ World Championship to compete for second place with Mercedes. Vasseur admitted that second place is currently the objective of the Maranello team, which is why in the Modena area they will continue to push to create new components that can help Leclerc and Sainz achieve their goal.

“Now we are focused on this season and in the fight with Mercedes for second place in the Constructors’ World Championship. Everything we bring to the next races will be important. We saw it today: a tenth more or less changes everything. Even 5- 6 positions. This means that we must continue to push at the factory because only in this way can we obtain results. If we can bring more by the end of the season we will do so, because we are fighting for second position in the Constructors’ World Championship.”

Vasseur’s opinion on the return – in reality there was little doubt among the insiders – to the top of Red Bull could not be missing. Verstappen literally dominated qualifying, inflicting almost 6 tenths on the first of his rivals. Suzuka is a friendly track for the RB19s, perhaps the best for them, but the response to the doubts raised after Singapore has been vehement.

“I think what happened to Red Bull in Singapore was probably a coincidence. Today they did an excellent job, but by definition Suzuka is the best track for them, we didn’t expect anything different. We will have other opportunities, our goal it will be to try to put some pressure on, because they make mistakes too. It happened in Singapore last week and we will have to continue to make steps forward and this will help us”, concluded the French manager.