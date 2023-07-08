The qualifying of the Reds ended with a second and a third row, with a fourth and fifth place that leaves a smile in the middle. Overall, Frederic Vasseur tries to look at the glass half full, above all bearing in mind that Ferrari was able to put the main threat of the weekend behind it, that Mercedes which yesterday demonstrated that it had a good pace on the long distance, but something less on the flying lap.

The surprise was McLaren, which yesterday hid a bit behind some lower balancing and engine mapping difficulties than its rivals, capable of placing both cars in front of the two SF-23s and conquering a result that leaves great confidence in the fight for points.

Regardless of both the weather and track conditions that influenced the result, Vasseur makes no excuses, emphasizing how Ferrari could have done better, even if it failed to materialize as it would have liked. In fact, Leclerc seemed to have the potential to be able to finish in the front row, but he lost those fundamental cents at Stowe, thus slipping behind both MCL60s.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23 Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

“Today it’s difficult to have a clear picture of the ranking of values ​​on the pitch and in the end it doesn’t matter to me, because what matters is where we are on the scoreboard [quarto e quinto]. A bit of mixed sensations today, because we are ahead of our closest competitors, but on the other side we could have done better, we didn’t put everything together and it was a difficult session. That’s how it went, not a bad result, but let’s see tomorrow ”.

Sainz explained that for tomorrow the goal is to aim for the podium by beating both the McLarens and the Mercedes, from which a hard time is expected. On the contrary, Vasseur preferred to maintain a more cautious approach without overreacting, remarking that in the last two rounds the Reds performed well from a tire management point of view, but we must also not forget that Silverstone is very strict on tyres: “It’s difficult to say for us. If we look at the data, we didn’t ride with Charles yesterday, but if we look at the last two races it’s been good for us. But Silverstone is a very demanding track from a tire management point of view.”

During qualifying an episode caught the attention triggering numerous controversies, namely the overtaking of Carlos Sainz on Charles Leclerc before the last corner and the Spaniard’s team radio in the pit lane when he was asked to swap positions by letting his teammate pass of tunic. As far as overtaking on the track is concerned, Vasseur does not want to create a coincidence and does not see any drama in it, because the situation arose from the limited time available and from the maneuvers of other cars, such as that of Lewis Hamilton.

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23, Pierre Gasly, Alpine A523 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

“The last group of cars slowed down clearly, Hamilton overtook both of our cars before the final corner and that created some confusion. I think we were all a bit worried about crossing the finish line before the checkered flag, but there’s no drama. We will manage it in front of a beer”.

In mixed dry-wet conditions, the focus was also and above all on Charles Leclerc, who in recent rounds has not hidden a certain intolerance in tackling a slippery asphalt with slicks. This is why in the morning, during FP3, the Monegasque decided to ride one/two laps more than his rivals when the intensity of the rain was increasing: “I think that’s also why he did some laps on slicks this morning! I understand why he wanted to do a couple of laps in those conditions, so I said it was fine. But in general all qualifying was difficult, we didn’t really know the weather forecast and what was going to happen. In the end only Max arrived in Q3 with two sets. We will see tomorrow”.