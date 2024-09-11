Baku must confirm the good things seen in Monza. Ferrari is trying to give continuity to the results after the success in the Italian GP with Charles Leclerc: the track in Azerbaijan is another atypical facility that can enhance the qualities of the SF-24.

Fred Vasseur, team principal of the Prancing Horse, is counting on a competitive red car driven by the enthusiasm shown by its fans in the temple of speed…

“The Baku street circuit combines very fast sections with very twisty ones and is unique in its genre. We have historically been quite competitive on that track, the morale after the win in Monza is high and we are determined to maintain the current form even if, once again, we expect a very close fight between the top four teams.”

In Maranello they are aware of their means, but they also know how difficult it is to stay at the top when there are four teams with very limited performances…

“I often say that it is important that we focus on ourselves and I am convinced that this is the right approach, because we have seen huge changes in the hierarchies between the teams compared to the first part of the season.”

Vasseur hopes the team will be able to put together another perfect weekend…

“Our win in Italy shows that the way you approach the weekend from Friday to Sunday can play as important a role as the performance level of the car, so with Charles and Carlos we will once again aim to execute everything to perfection in Baku, to try and bring home another important result for the team.”