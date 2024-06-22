A cautious optimism for the race to hide the regret of a qualification from which much more was expected. This is a bit of a summary of the Red Team’s Saturday in Barcelona, ​​because the third row, with a fifth place by Charles Leclerc and a sixth obtained by Carlos Sainz, with the two standard bearers separated by just five thousandths, would already be a difficult result to digest.

However, the underlying problem is not so much the third row, but rather the accumulated gap. If the margins were reduced, then we could talk more about a missed opportunity, a fast Ferrari which however was unable to find the last tenth in qualifying to challenge for pole or, at least, the first two positions. In this case, however, what weighs on morale is not so much the position itself, which is still behind given that it also slipped behind the Mercedes, but rather the accumulated gap, as commented by the drivers in interviews.

Already on the eve of the race, the Red team had some fears on this track, partly because it would have had to highlight the weaknesses of the SF-24, partly because it was an ideal track for the strengths of its rivals.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24 Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images

Since the beginning of the year, the Italian single-seater had shown that it had something less than its rivals in the very fast sections, especially in those corners where support and great stability are needed. Even in the first part of the season this critical issue had emerged, as for example in Saudi Arabia, but positive signs could still be recognised, because the gap compared to 2023 seemed to have decreased.

But if the others have nevertheless taken steps forward by starting to improve the car in the slow sections, starting from treating that annoying and chronic understeer in very long corners, Ferrari almost seems to have remained at a standstill.

“First of all, we decided to save a set of tires for tomorrow, while Mercedes didn’t do that. This will be an advantage for the first stint. We are a bit disappointed, because Charles made a mistake in turn 5 and we lost an easy third position, but it’s part of the game”, Fred Vasseur told Sky Italia after qualifying, noting that without the mistake Monegasque you could get to the second row.

However, this is a secondary problem, which derives from the main one, namely the instability shown by the SF-24. In the fast corners the bouncing had an important specific weight, generating instability and it is possible that, in an attempt to contain the problem, Ferrari had to resort to compromise mechanical settings which also penalized those points where, in theory, the Red car should have do better.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24 Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

“We knew that on this type of track, with many long corners, it would be difficult, but overall we had a good qualifying. We have to put all the various elements together for tomorrow, when it should be cooler, hoping that it goes in our direction. With a new set we hope to be able to recover”, added the Ferrari Team Principal, underlining how that extra set of softs saved in Q2 could play a key role in the challenge with Mercedes, which will only have sets of used softs. The Cavallino’s hope is therefore to be more incisive in the first stint, perhaps overtaking the W15s on track or in strategy.

Despite the subpar qualifying, Vasseur tries to look at the positive side and, above all, underline how there will always be events more or less suited to the characteristics of the single-seater. An issue that actually plays an important part, but which on the other hand cannot hide the three and a half tenths accumulated from pole, the most worrying figure together with the failure to manage porpoising.

“Clearly when it comes to scoring points, we always want to do better than where we started. What I mean, however, is that there are still 14/15 races left before the end of the season and we have to score points every weekend. We have a new set of tyres, we have the pace. At least we can try to overtake the Mercedes to fight for the podium. Also, if you finish third and fourth, you score more points than if you finish first and tenth. The track will certainly be cooler tomorrow. I think we will be in cooler conditions, like at the beginning of qualifying, we were better,” added Vasseur.

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24 Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

The Team Principal is aware that rivals are not pulling the handbrake, continuing to bring innovations on a technical level. Undoubtedly updates always play an important role, but on this specific weekend, the various changes in terms of setup and wing configuration among the top teams demonstrated how important it is to also be able to find a good operating window with the aerodynamic package. disposition.

“The others also bring some news, the opponents aren’t sleeping. In this type of track, the issue of tire management is much bigger than the impact of the updates. It’s important to have a couple of tenths more, it’s always a good boost, but in the end we have to work with what we have, do a good race and bring home some points.”

“We know that the season will be like this, with ups and downs, there will be weekends in which we will be in front and weekends in which we will be on the third row and, in those weekends, we will have to bring home points,” said Vasseur.