The first day of action on the track in Las Vegas ended with the Red ahead of everyone on the timesheets. Charles Leclerc recorded the fastest time, stopping the clock at 1:35.265, which allowed him to precede his teammate by more than half a second.

However, the attention of the Red team was also focused on a specific topic, namely the episode involving Carlos Sainz, with the car being damaged following the impact with a manhole during FP1, so much so that it required the replacement of the chassis , the engine, the gearbox and the battery.

Precisely this last element led the Madrilenian to a penalty, given that the mechanics were forced to fit the third unit of the season, thus going beyond the limit allowed by the regulations. The Ferrari driver will therefore have to serve a ten-place penalty on the starting grid for the Grand Prix which will take place on Saturday evening.

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images Carlos Sainz’s Ferrari SF-23 stopped on the track after hitting a manhole during Free Practice 1

The Cavallino team tried to ask for a delegation from the Federation, with the hope of being able to avoid a sanction by claiming that the battery failure had been caused by an external object. However, the stewards rejected Ferrari’s request, arguing that they did not have the authority to grant an exception and that the regulations, which in this case provide for a penalty, must be followed to the letter, as written.

“Of course, I went there and discussed with them [con i commissari]. It’s a strange feeling for us, because first of all I don’t think we did anything wrong,” explained the Team Principal of the Italian team.

“We have to pay a huge price for this. And then there is the penalty when it is known that we are fighting for the championship [il secondo posto contro Mercedes] and 10 positions is a huge loss. We must try not to think about it and do everything we can to get back to the top. We have a good pace, we need to focus on qualifying and then have a good race. We don’t have time to discuss this.”

Photo by: Francois Tremblay Repair work on the manhole hit by Carlos Sainz during Free Practice 1

After the request was rejected by the FIA, rumors spread that a team would oppose the possibility of accepting the exemption. However, Vasseur stressed that the decision is not up to the teams, even if several teams have shown their support for what happened: “I don’t think it can be a decision of the teams, to say that we allow this or that to be done.”

As in the case of Carlos Sainz, Esteban Ocon’s car was also seriously damaged by the impact with the manhole cover raised by the Spaniard, therefore requiring the replacement of the chassis. Curiously, following the regulation to the letter, with a different format neither of the two drivers would have been able to return to the track, given that only one chassis is allowed to be used per day. However, the fact that the second session started after midnight allowed this rule to be circumvented.

“This was a good joke too. You’re not allowed to change the chassis during the day. But they told us that if it goes past midnight, it means it’s not the same day anymore!” – said Vasseur who then rightly underlined the work of the mechanics, who substantially rebuilt the Spaniard’s car between the two sessions -. “It was a big problem for sure, because we had to change the chassis, the engine, the battery and the gearbox. It was a good job by the mechanics.”

Photo by: Jake Grant / Motorsport Images Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23

Beyond the discussions relating to the penalty, the positive note comes from the track and the performance shown by the SF-23. The two drivers ended the day at the top of the timesheets, but the Team Principal still tried to put the handbrake on expectations, underlining how the track will continue to improve in terms of grip over the course of the weekend. This adds another level of complexity to the simulations, as, according to Pirelli, times could drop by around three seconds.

“We know it’s a bit like Monaco or Baku, it’s a long weekend and we have to build the performances over the course of the weekend. It’s not just about being fast in FP1, but it’s better to be fast in FP1. We know it will be a question of graining , but for now everything is fine. The track will improve much more than a normal track, which means you have to predict what the state of the track will be for Saturday.”