A ninth and a tenth place cannot represent the haul that Ferrari hoped to obtain after finishing qualifying with a second and a third row. Although after free practice it was conceivable that the Mercedes would return to race pace, as it actually happened, the Reds made no secret of the fact that they hadn’t expected such a competitive McLaren.

Apart from the values ​​in the field, it is clear that the pace was lacking during the race, especially in terms of setting up the race, which was too conservative based only on the forecasts recorded on Friday, when he was only able to try the race pace with Carlos Sainz due to of the problems accused on the electrical part of Charles Leclerc’s car, forced to stay in the pits for the entire session.

During practice on Friday afternoon, however, temperatures had exceeded 40°C, while today they dropped below 30°C, with a difference of over 10°C. An aspect that shouldn’t be underestimated on a track like Silverstone that puts the tires under stress. In any case, Ferrari was afraid of the degradation highlighted on Friday in the simulation on the soft, a compound which in fact did not form part of the plans studied by the Maranello strategists for the race, so he opted for a more conservative approach, even on the harder compounds.

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23 Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

“I think the first problems for us came on Friday, when we weren’t able to do a race simulation with Charles and we only tried the softs and we were a bit scared by the degradation we had on Friday, so we decided to opt for medium and hard. And even with those compounds we didn’t push, we were too conservative, while the degradation was much slower than we expected. We lost a lot, I think Charles could have done much better before the Safety Car. Then we had bad luck with the safety car, losing a few positions. But the main problem was the pace, which was too conservative on our part,” said Fred Vasseur at the end of the race to Sky Italia’s microphones.

Beyond the result, it is precisely the aspect of not having maximized the package that made us think, because at the base there are forecasts that later turned out to be wrong: “I think we could have done a much better job with the package we had . I spoke to Charles and he felt there was no degradation. We decided to be a bit conservative and it wasn’t the right choice.”

“When we went tough with Charles, it was easy to reach the target we set for ourselves, but it wasn’t a good target. Without the Safety Car we would have been a couple of places ahead, but it’s not the result we expected and it’s not enough for us.”

“Yesterday, if we had put everything together we would have done the front row. What we saw today was probably the result of the start of the season, because we were afraid of degradation and we were too conservative”.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23, George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14 Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

In two weeks’ time we’ll be moving onto a completely different track like Silverstone, full of medium-low speed corners which however require a certain smoothness. Very different conditions from those seen at Silverstone are also expected, with potentially much higher temperatures which could accentuate rear axle degradation. Many aspects that could once again overturn the values ​​in the field, giving a different scenario from the one seen in the last two appointments.

“We will go from Silverstone to Budapest, two extreme tracks with extreme weather conditions. Then there will be Spa. This means that we will cover a very wide range of circuits and the adaptation of the package to each track will be crucial. We will continue to develop the car, we will bring new parts soon, but we are so close from second to tenth place that a small mistake costs a fortune”, added Vasseur, underlining that technical innovations for the car should also arrive shortly.

“It’s true that, if we look at the last few races, we can go from second to tenth place and vice versa, we know it’s a matter of optimisation, because it’s about one or two tenths a lap. Silverstone on paper wasn’t the best track for us, but we still didn’t make the most of the package we have and we need to do a better job next week.”